Local political leaders discuss veterans medical benefits on the talk show "Political Rewind" at the Rivercenter for the Performing Arts

Georgia Public Broadcasting's "Political Rewind" came to Legacy Hall at the Rivercenter for the Performing Arts to tape its program with a live Columbus audience. Among the topics discussed was the Veterans Choice Program for healthcare
Robin Trimarchi
Meet the 2018 Miss Georgia Watermelon Queen

Local

Meet the 2018 Miss Georgia Watermelon Queen

Ashley Rodgers, the 2018 Miss Georgia Watermelon Queen, was in Columbus for the Georgia On My Mind Day 2018. Rodgers travels Georgia spreading the word about watermelon and it's health benefits, and also encourages others to compete for the title.