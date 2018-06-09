City debate club focuses young minds

The Columbus Urban Debate Club and Columbus High debater Aiden Anderson teach middle school students respectful debate techniques, and the benefits of learning to argue two sides of the same issue
Robin Trimarchi
Meet the 2018 Miss Georgia Watermelon Queen

Local

Meet the 2018 Miss Georgia Watermelon Queen

Ashley Rodgers, the 2018 Miss Georgia Watermelon Queen, was in Columbus for the Georgia On My Mind Day 2018. Rodgers travels Georgia spreading the word about watermelon and it's health benefits, and also encourages others to compete for the title.