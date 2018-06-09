Georgia on My Mind Day 2018 was a chance for Georgia's 12 visitor information centers to showcase tourism partners to visitors stopping by. In Columbus, we caught up with Historic Westville, The Rock Ranch, and the 2018 Miss Georgia Watermelon Queen.
Liberty Utilities hosted Wednesday the Columbus stop of the Clean Energy Roadshow. Organizers displayed several all-electric vehicles, including the BMW i3, a 2018 Nissan LEAF SV, and a Tesla Model 3. Here's a quick look at some of the technology.
The North Highland Farmers Market opened its season Wednesday. It's scheduled for the first and third Wednesdays from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m., June through November. The market is in the parking lot behind MercyMed of Columbus, 3702 2nd Avenue.
Charles A. Maupin refers to himself as a "D-Day plus one" veteran because the troops of the 175th Infantry Regiment were delayed one day during the Allied Invasion of Normandy. More than 4,400 allied soldiers died on June 6, 1994, known as D-Day.
Students in the cosmetology program at Virginia College in Columbus provided Tuesday free manicures, pedicures, and mini facials as part of national Cancer Survivor Beauty and Support Day. The annual event takes place the first Tuesday in June.
Fazoli's at 6589 Whittlesey Blvd. in Columbus officially opened Tuesday morning after a brief ribbon-cutting ceremony. Allen Peake, co-owner, says Fazoli's is a quick service pasta restaurant that's known for its breadsticks. Here's a quick look.