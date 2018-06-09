Watch dash cam video as officers, who have been honored for their actions, pull man from burning car.
Columbus Police Officers Zachary Cole and Able Marte pulled an injured man from his burning Cadillac CTS after an accident on Pembrook Drive on March 25. Piedmont Columbus Regional Healthcare honored them as First Friday Heroes
Alfonza Colbert, a 28-year U.S. Navy veteran and Columbus native, couldn't afford to hire a grounds crew to clear his overgrown yard. So volunteers with Christ Community Church teamed up with House of Heroes to help out
Georgia Public Broadcasting's "Political Rewind" came to Legacy Hall at the Rivercenter for the Performing Arts to tape its program with a live Columbus audience. Among the topics discussed was the Veterans Choice Program for healthcare
Henry Cobb, Jr., 31, hit 30-year old Diandre Setalsingh late on June 7 as Setalsingh walked along a dark stretch of Buena Vista Road. Cobb left the scene, returned to the scene with his father and called 911. Cobb faces charges in Setalsingh's death
Ashley Rodgers, the 2018 Miss Georgia Watermelon Queen, was in Columbus for the Georgia On My Mind Day 2018. Rodgers travels Georgia spreading the word about watermelon and it's health benefits, and also encourages others to compete for the title.
Georgia on My Mind Day 2018 was a chance for Georgia's 12 visitor information centers to showcase tourism partners to visitors stopping by. In Columbus, we caught up with Historic Westville, The Rock Ranch, and the 2018 Miss Georgia Watermelon Queen.
Academy Sports and Outdoors hosted a special shopping spree for Boys and Girls Club kids in the Chattahoochee Valley. Thirty kids received $100 to buy whatever they wanted in the store. The store will celebrate its grand opening June 9 at 8 a.m.
Liberty Utilities hosted Wednesday the Columbus stop of the Clean Energy Roadshow. Organizers displayed several all-electric vehicles, including the BMW i3, a 2018 Nissan LEAF SV, and a Tesla Model 3. Here's a quick look at some of the technology.
The North Highland Farmers Market opened its season Wednesday. It's scheduled for the first and third Wednesdays from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m., June through November. The market is in the parking lot behind MercyMed of Columbus, 3702 2nd Avenue.
Charles A. Maupin refers to himself as a "D-Day plus one" veteran because the troops of the 175th Infantry Regiment were delayed one day during the Allied Invasion of Normandy. More than 4,400 allied soldiers died on June 6, 1994, known as D-Day.
Students in the cosmetology program at Virginia College in Columbus provided Tuesday free manicures, pedicures, and mini facials as part of national Cancer Survivor Beauty and Support Day. The annual event takes place the first Tuesday in June.