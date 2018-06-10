Christ Community Church volunteers team with House of Heroes to become a grounds crew for a veteran

Alfonza Colbert, a 28-year U.S. Navy veteran and Columbus native, couldn't afford to hire a grounds crew to clear his overgrown yard. So volunteers with Christ Community Church teamed up with House of Heroes to help out
City debate club focuses young minds

The Columbus Urban Debate Club and Columbus High debater Aiden Anderson teach middle school students respectful debate techniques, and the benefits of learning to argue two sides of the same issue

Meet the 2018 Miss Georgia Watermelon Queen

Ashley Rodgers, the 2018 Miss Georgia Watermelon Queen, was in Columbus for the Georgia On My Mind Day 2018. Rodgers travels Georgia spreading the word about watermelon and it's health benefits, and also encourages others to compete for the title.