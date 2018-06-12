Take a few bowling tips from Miss Georgia contestants as they let it roll at Stars and Strikes bowling alley and arcade

The clouds opened up Tuesday afternoon, dropping heavy rain in the downtown Columbus area, partially flooding some roads for a short period. Here's time-lapse video of the rain falling on Third Avenue, near 14th Street.
The Miss America organization recently announced it is dropping the swimsuit portion of the Miss America Pageant. This year's Miss Georgia Pageant still includes the swimsuit competition, but it's the last year contestants will compete in swimsuits.
Alfonza Colbert, a 28-year U.S. Navy veteran and Columbus native, couldn't afford to hire a grounds crew to clear his overgrown yard. So volunteers with Christ Community Church teamed up with House of Heroes to help out
Columbus Police Officers Zachary Cole and Able Marte pulled an injured man from his burning Cadillac CTS after an accident on Pembrook Drive on March 25. Piedmont Columbus Regional Healthcare honored them as First Friday Heroes
Georgia Public Broadcasting's "Political Rewind" came to Legacy Hall at the Rivercenter for the Performing Arts to tape its program with a live Columbus audience. Among the topics discussed was the Veterans Choice Program for healthcare
Henry Cobb, Jr., 31, hit 30-year old Diandre Setalsingh late on June 7 as Setalsingh walked along a dark stretch of Buena Vista Road. Cobb left the scene, returned to the scene with his father and called 911. Cobb faces charges in Setalsingh's death
Ashley Rodgers, the 2018 Miss Georgia Watermelon Queen, was in Columbus for the Georgia On My Mind Day 2018. Rodgers travels Georgia spreading the word about watermelon and it's health benefits, and also encourages others to compete for the title.
Georgia on My Mind Day 2018 was a chance for Georgia's 12 visitor information centers to showcase tourism partners to visitors stopping by. In Columbus, we caught up with Historic Westville, The Rock Ranch, and the 2018 Miss Georgia Watermelon Queen.
Academy Sports and Outdoors hosted a special shopping spree for Boys and Girls Club kids in the Chattahoochee Valley. Thirty kids received $100 to buy whatever they wanted in the store. The store will celebrate its grand opening June 9 at 8 a.m.