Miss Georgia contestants make tiaras and fun masks to give young patients at The Children's Hospital at Piedmont Columbus Regional Healthcare Midtown Campus

Two 2018 Miss Georgia contestants are Children's Miracle Network babies. Today Miss Historic Buford Alexa Gilomen and Miss Georgia Southern Lelyn Stewart visited young patients at Columbus' CMN hospital during the annual event
City debate club focuses young minds

The Columbus Urban Debate Club and Columbus High debater Aiden Anderson teach middle school students respectful debate techniques, and the benefits of learning to argue two sides of the same issue

Meet the 2018 Miss Georgia Watermelon Queen

Ashley Rodgers, the 2018 Miss Georgia Watermelon Queen, was in Columbus for the Georgia On My Mind Day 2018. Rodgers travels Georgia spreading the word about watermelon and it's health benefits, and also encourages others to compete for the title.