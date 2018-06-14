Columbus, Phenix City weather for June 15 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald

Take a look at the weather forecast for Friday, June 15 from WRBL meteorologist Bob Jeswald.
It's time to help the United Way "stuff the bus"

The United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley kicked off Thursday morning its fifth annual Stuff the Bus initiative, a school supply drive benefiting students in need at Title One elementary schools in Muscogee, Harris and Russell Counties.

City debate club focuses young minds

The Columbus Urban Debate Club and Columbus High debater Aiden Anderson teach middle school students respectful debate techniques, and the benefits of learning to argue two sides of the same issue

Meet the 2018 Miss Georgia Watermelon Queen

Ashley Rodgers, the 2018 Miss Georgia Watermelon Queen, was in Columbus for the Georgia On My Mind Day 2018. Rodgers travels Georgia spreading the word about watermelon and it's health benefits, and also encourages others to compete for the title.