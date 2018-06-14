Defense counsel says Columbus attorney Barry Vaught was caught between a 'rock and a hard spot'

Attorney Eric Frisch tells the jury in his opening statement that when Hatcher-Stubbs attorney Barry Vaught turned over the trust holding two large life insurance policies, the policies "were intact," with no outstanding loans and all premiums paid
It's time to help the United Way "stuff the bus"

The United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley kicked off Thursday morning its fifth annual Stuff the Bus initiative, a school supply drive benefiting students in need at Title One elementary schools in Muscogee, Harris and Russell Counties.

City debate club focuses young minds

The Columbus Urban Debate Club and Columbus High debater Aiden Anderson teach middle school students respectful debate techniques, and the benefits of learning to argue two sides of the same issue