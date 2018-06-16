The 2018 All-Bi-City Small School Baseball Team is here. See who made the list.

The smaller schools in the Bi-City area made a lot of noise on the baseball diamond this spring. A quick look at the 2018 All-Bi-City team makes it clear these teams’ talent was just as dangerous as their counterparts in Class 4A on up.
Glenwood senior Slade James took home Player of the Year honors for efforts on the mound and in the batter’s box for the Gators. James was one of the toughest outs for a Glenwood team that finished runner-up in Class 3A, hitting .336 with 5 home runs and 41 RBIs. James was arguably more troublesome for opponents on the mound, going 11-2 with 98 strikeouts and a 0.72 ERA.
James joined elite company at Glenwood by setting a new program record with 87 innings pitched. His ERA placed him fourth all-time in school history, while his strikeout mark put him fifth.
“Daniel Holley came through here and got Pitcher of the Year. There were other guys like Carson Hicks and Lawson Humphries. It feels really good to be in the running with them and to be associated with them,” James said. “For me, it was about being able to pound the strike zone and letting my defense work for me. I knew I could trust all eight guys out there.”
As James ended his Gators career on a high note, Calvary Christian’s Nick Morgan was busy making the most of his freshman year. In 73.1 innings, Morgan posted a 11-3 record with 69 strikeouts and a 1.91 ERA. He was lights out for the Knights in the playoffs, going 5-0 to help win the first state title in program history.
Morgan’s efforts have earned him Pitcher of the Year honors.
“We knew that there was a lot we were going to face, but the fact we gelled together as a family was probably more important than winning to state,” Morgan said. “When I pitched the ball (in the final at-bat of Game 2), he hit it to our shortstop Jesse Donohoe and he made the play. When he got it in his hand, I knew all he had to do was make a throw. He’s so good at just making the routine plays, I just knew we had it. We had made history right there and then.”
Morgan’s head coach, Steve Smith, has been chosen as the Coach of the Year. The Knights had been knocking on the door of a state title in the first four seasons under Smith’s guidance, which included losing by one run in the final game of the state series in 2015.
Despite losing a considerable portion of the 2017 squad, the Knights went on a playoff run the likes of which had not been seen before at the school. It ultimately ended with a 15-9 win in the state title-clinching game against Covenant Academy.
“We knew coming in we were going to be very young, so there was a lack of experience at the varsity level. We had lost 85 percent of our innings pitched from the previous year, so we knew we had some big holes to fill,” Smith said. “It just all came together at the end of the year.
“It’s just unexplainable — the emotion and seeing the work from the last seven or eight months come to fruition with a state championship. It’s awesome.”
Player of the Year
Slade James, Glenwood
Pitcher of the Year
Nick Morgan, Calvary Christian
Coach of the Year
Steve Smith, Calvary Christian
First Team
P - Garrett Brown, Manchester
P - Jack Little, Brookstone
C - Brandon Redd, Manchester
1B - Jalen Williams, Glenwood
2B - Noah Braddy, Manchester
3B - Tyler Wakins, Calvary Christian
SS - Trey Sanders, Brookstone
OF - Jeremiah Burgess, Brookstone
OF - Richard Hill, Brookstone
OF - Nick Adams, Glenwood
OF - Zachary Garcia, Calvary Christian
UTIL - Banks Massey, Brookstone
Second Team
P - Ben Sloan, Brookstone
C - Trey Lingo, Brookstone
1B - Max Eikelberry, Calvary Christian
2B - Caden Shirah, Calvary Christian
3B - Stephen Smith, Calvary Christian
SS - Jesse Donohoe, Calvary Christian
OF - Jax Dyer, Calvary Christian
OF - Brett Chandler, Calvary Christian
OF - Peyton Holloway, Calvary Christian
OF - Aspen Williams, Manchester
UTIL - Hunter Qualls, Calvary Christian
UTIL - Luke Norman, Calvary Christian
Jordan D. Hill: @JordanDavisHill | jhill@ledger-enquirer.com
Comments