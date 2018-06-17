Miss International City Annie Jorgensen crowned Miss Georgia 2018

Annie Jorgensen was crowned Miss Georgia in her third year of competition. She says that removing the swimsuit competition from the pageant doesn't change the job, it changes how you get the job. "I'm still the same Annie, I'm still the same me."
Hunter Katich recently won the top spot on the podium in Freestyle Kayaking at the GoPro Mountain Games in Vail, Colorado. He sharpens his skills on the Chattahoochee Whitewater Course, a quick fifteen minute drive from his Columbus, Georgia home.

The United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley kicked off Thursday morning its fifth annual Stuff the Bus initiative, a school supply drive benefiting students in need at Title One elementary schools in Muscogee, Harris and Russell Counties.

The Columbus Urban Debate Club and Columbus High debater Aiden Anderson teach middle school students respectful debate techniques, and the benefits of learning to argue two sides of the same issue