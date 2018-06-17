All Bi-City Spring Softball Player of the Year Kayson Boatner of Glenwood, left, Coach of the Year Matthew Stonbraker of Smiths Station, and Pitcher of the Year Breanna Cameron of Smiths Station.
The 2018 All-Bi-City Spring Softball team is here. See who made the list.

By Jordan D. Hill

jhill@ledger-enquirer.com

June 17, 2018 03:30 PM

The spring softball season for teams in the Bi-City area was a strong one, with two teams playing for state championships in their respective classifications. The year was another one filled with talented players, whose efforts earned them a spot on the All-Bi-City team.

Glenwood third baseman Kayson Boatner made the most of her lone season playing with the Lady Gators and takes home Player of the Year honors. The senior collected 78 hits for Glenwood in 2018 and ended the season with a .433 batting average, 30 home runs and 79 RBIs.

The Anderson University commit’s efforts at the plate helped Glenwood reach the AISA Class 3A state title series, where the Lady Gators lost to Edgewood in extra innings of Game 2.

“It was hard (losing in the state title series) but still an accomplishment we made it that far with the talent we had,” Boatner said. “My best memory here (at Glenwood) was stepping on the field for the first time. Being able to say I was a Glenwood Gator and play for this amazing coaching staff was all I could ever ask for. I’m just thankful I got to spend my senior year here.”

While Boatner established herself as one of the area’s top batters, Smiths Station’s Breanna Cameron was busy shutting down such hitters. The senior was a standout in the circle for the Lady Panthers, winning four games, striking out 104 batters and posting a 2.05 ERA.

Cameron, who also hit .456 at the plate, is the All-Bi-City Pitcher of the Year.

“(The key is) focusing on myself to better my team,” said Cameron, who will play softball at CVCC. “Really, it’s just working on the pitches I know I can throw, working ahead in counts and doing the little things instead of focusing on the big picture.”

Cameron was part of a Smiths Station squad that broke through in 2018. After a slow start in area play, the Lady Panthers turned it on at the right time in the area tournament. Smiths Station toppled perennial area winner Central en route to reaching the third round of the Class 7A winner’s bracket.

Smiths Station’s season has earned Matt Stonbraker Coach of the Year honors. Stonbraker thanked his assistant coaches for their work in helping the team turn it around and win area in Stonbraker’s 13th year as part of the Panthers softball program.

“The theme all year was get better every day. We made a dedication to get stronger and faster, and it carried over into the season. It was great to be able to do everything we did,” Stonbraker said. “We knew what we could do and what we were capable of. We just worked on a plan throughout the year, and the pieces fell into place when it came time to do what we were supposed to do.”

Player of the Year

Kayson Boatner, Glenwood

Pitcher of the Year

Breanna Cameron, Smiths Station

Coach of the Year

Matt Stonbraker, Smiths Station

First Team

P - Ashley Gallant, Glenwood

P - Cissy Wells, Calvary Christian

P - Molly Gayles, Calvary Christian

C - Hope Gullatt, Glenwood

1B - Olivia Sinquefield, Smiths Station

2B - Tatyana Harris, Central

3B - Sydney Belcher, Smiths Station

SS - Shelby Newsome, Central

OF - Kristen White, Central

OF - Lexi Webb, Smiths Station

OF - Neely Austin, Glenwood

UTIL - Gracie Deaton, Central

Second Team

P - Teena Morgan, Smiths Station

P - Paige Downing, Smiths Station

C - Jaleigh Hardin, Central

1B - Carlena Hampton, Glenwood

2B - Kamren Bence, Glenwood

3B - Madison Hurt, Glenwood

SS - Alexis Cosgrove, Smiths Station

OF - Hayden Evans, Glenwood

UTIL - Ashley Archibald, Calvary Christian

UTIL - Ariana Pinder, Glenwood

UTIL - Julia Sizemore, Calvary Christian

UTIL - Sophie Wilkerson, Glenwood

Jordan D. Hill: @JordanDavisHill | jhill@ledger-enquirer.com

