The 2018 All-Bi-City Spring Softball team is here. See who made the list.

The spring softball season for teams in the Bi-City area was a strong one, with two teams playing for state championships in their respective classifications. The year was another one filled with talented players, whose efforts earned them a spot on the All-Bi-City team.
Glenwood third baseman Kayson Boatner made the most of her lone season playing with the Lady Gators and takes home Player of the Year honors. The senior collected 78 hits for Glenwood in 2018 and ended the season with a .433 batting average, 30 home runs and 79 RBIs.
The Anderson University commit’s efforts at the plate helped Glenwood reach the AISA Class 3A state title series, where the Lady Gators lost to Edgewood in extra innings of Game 2.
“It was hard (losing in the state title series) but still an accomplishment we made it that far with the talent we had,” Boatner said. “My best memory here (at Glenwood) was stepping on the field for the first time. Being able to say I was a Glenwood Gator and play for this amazing coaching staff was all I could ever ask for. I’m just thankful I got to spend my senior year here.”
While Boatner established herself as one of the area’s top batters, Smiths Station’s Breanna Cameron was busy shutting down such hitters. The senior was a standout in the circle for the Lady Panthers, winning four games, striking out 104 batters and posting a 2.05 ERA.
Cameron, who also hit .456 at the plate, is the All-Bi-City Pitcher of the Year.
“(The key is) focusing on myself to better my team,” said Cameron, who will play softball at CVCC. “Really, it’s just working on the pitches I know I can throw, working ahead in counts and doing the little things instead of focusing on the big picture.”
Cameron was part of a Smiths Station squad that broke through in 2018. After a slow start in area play, the Lady Panthers turned it on at the right time in the area tournament. Smiths Station toppled perennial area winner Central en route to reaching the third round of the Class 7A winner’s bracket.
Smiths Station’s season has earned Matt Stonbraker Coach of the Year honors. Stonbraker thanked his assistant coaches for their work in helping the team turn it around and win area in Stonbraker’s 13th year as part of the Panthers softball program.
“The theme all year was get better every day. We made a dedication to get stronger and faster, and it carried over into the season. It was great to be able to do everything we did,” Stonbraker said. “We knew what we could do and what we were capable of. We just worked on a plan throughout the year, and the pieces fell into place when it came time to do what we were supposed to do.”
Player of the Year
Kayson Boatner, Glenwood
Pitcher of the Year
Breanna Cameron, Smiths Station
Coach of the Year
Matt Stonbraker, Smiths Station
First Team
P - Ashley Gallant, Glenwood
P - Cissy Wells, Calvary Christian
P - Molly Gayles, Calvary Christian
C - Hope Gullatt, Glenwood
1B - Olivia Sinquefield, Smiths Station
2B - Tatyana Harris, Central
3B - Sydney Belcher, Smiths Station
SS - Shelby Newsome, Central
OF - Kristen White, Central
OF - Lexi Webb, Smiths Station
OF - Neely Austin, Glenwood
UTIL - Gracie Deaton, Central
Second Team
P - Teena Morgan, Smiths Station
P - Paige Downing, Smiths Station
C - Jaleigh Hardin, Central
1B - Carlena Hampton, Glenwood
2B - Kamren Bence, Glenwood
3B - Madison Hurt, Glenwood
SS - Alexis Cosgrove, Smiths Station
OF - Hayden Evans, Glenwood
UTIL - Ashley Archibald, Calvary Christian
UTIL - Ariana Pinder, Glenwood
UTIL - Julia Sizemore, Calvary Christian
UTIL - Sophie Wilkerson, Glenwood
Jordan D. Hill: @JordanDavisHill | jhill@ledger-enquirer.com
Comments