The 2018 All-Bi-City Boys Track team is here. Check out who made this year’s squad.

Several track teams around Columbus had the pleasant chore of clearing more room in their trophy cases this spring. Now, it’s time to honor those who stood out during the 2018 season.
Three athletes in the Bi-City area won individual events at state and have subsequently been named Track Athletes of the Year.
Smiths Station junior Chad Strickland started off the Class 7A meet on the perfect note for the Panthers. In the first event of the multi-day meet, Strickland’s shot put effort of 50-8.75 gave him first place. It was a pleasant surprise for Strickland, who duked it out with teammate Deondrae Williams for the top team score in the event throughout the year.
“Going in, I expected to place and maybe come in the top three,” Strickland said. “I did not expect to win it, but I was thrilled when I came in first. Me and (Spain Park’s Matthew Gray) were one inch apart.”
While Strickland showed off his strength, teammate Charles Hughes demonstrated his speed. The senior saved his best for last in the 800 meter finals, turning on the jets to end the event and snag a first-place finish with a time of 1:54.40.
“My senior year, I had to go out with a bang,” said Hughes, who will continue his athletic pursuits at Columbus State. “They took off fast. The stagger broke, and I was caught in the back from the first lap. I had to pick up the pace and catch my teammate Savian Taylor. He was leading the race for 760 meters until I finally caught him and took it home.”
Across the border, Northside’s Jonathan Myrthil finally reached the goal he’d been chasing for three years as a Patriot. The junior set the standard in Class 4A’s 800 finals, taking first place with an effort of 1:53.74.
“That was a crazy moment,” Myrthil said. “I actually didn’t fully realize I had won until the starter gave me the bullet that he used to start the race. After that, I just wanted to cry. I didn’t cry until I saw my mom. It was such a good feeling because I’ve been trying for the past three years to get that.”
The performances of Strickland, Hughes and several other Smiths Station athletes once again earned Ron Peters the Coach of the Year honors. Smiths Station had athletes qualify in every state meet and ultimately took home second place in Class 7A.
“Everybody came out and worked hard. We knew we had some special stuff after a couple of weeks in,” Peters said. “Really, it was a whole team effort. It was a really special season.”
Track Athletes of the Year
Charles Hughes, Smiths Station; Jonathan Myrthil, Northside; Chad Strickland, Smiths Station
Coach of the Year
Ron Peters, Smiths Station
First Team
Grant Briscoe, Northside
Jordan Brooks, Smiths Station
Joel Brown, Brookstone
Courtland Dixon, Hardaway
Silas Franklin, Smiths Station
Jamil Glee, Smiths Station
Dawson Jeffcoat, Smiths Station
Treyvon Jones, Smiths Station
Emmanuel Mann, Jordan
Seth Mattocks, Smiths Station
Kentray Mercer, Smiths Station
Anthony Miles, Central
Miran Minger, Smiths Station
Matt Ray, Smiths Station
KaShawn Robinson, Northside
Nigel Roulhac, Shaw
Hunter Ryan, Smiths Station
Tyler Simmons, Jordan
Savian Taylor, Smiths Station
Deondrae Williams, Smiths Station
Second Team
Clyde Albright, Hardaway
Cortlin Allen, Central
Baily Densel, Smiths Station
William Evans, Shaw
Quandaveus Gilliam, Central
Antonio Green, Central
Larry Green, Central
Jaylin Holiday, Northside
Malik Johnson, Central
Darren Jones, Central
Jaylen Madden, Smiths Station
Amari McNeil, Central
Christopher Phillips, Central
Alex Salgado, Columbus
Larry Scott, Chattahoochee County
Aleks Slavich, Brookstone
Shermar Taylor, Central
JaQuez Thompson, Central
Honorable Mention
Brookstone - Caleb Patillo; Central - Alonzo Fluellen; Chattahoochee Co. - Trevor Jackson; Hardaway - Michael Culp, Adrian Dunham, Marqui McCullum, Nigal Sumter; Harris County - Jaeden Alexander, Zebulon Kosobucki, Josh Trice, Connor Wills; Kendrick - Allandis Boyd, Stephon Williams; Northside - Keshaun Berry, Jaylin Holiday, Samyzia Sears, Ben Thompson; Shaw - Mathew Alverson, Cameron Derrick, Roderick Winfrey, Cua'Sean Young; Smiths Station - Gabe Densel, Caleb Emory, Tallon Hairston, Chandler Moulton, Jalon Smith, Stevie Pringle; Spencer - Jordan Bryant
Jordan D. Hill: @JordanDavisHill | jhill@ledger-enquirer.com
Comments