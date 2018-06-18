A Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver target has announced his final four schools

Four-star wide receiver Keveon Mullins (Memphis) announced his final four schools on Saturday. The 6-3, 210-pound Mullins has Georgia, Louisville, Memphis and South Carolina as his top schools.
Mullins is considered the 11th-best player in Tennessee in the Class of 2019, per 247Sports’ composite rankings.
Per Mullins, the South Carolina Gamecocks are the team to beat in his recruitment, which he hopes to close out by the end of July.
"I like South Carolina. They are great," Mullins told The State. "I love the coaches and how they said they would use me. The lead is very big. They're No. 1. There's one thing I like about it, that they have a lot of receivers and start as freshmen. That's something I would like to do, go in and play as a freshman. And I love that my position coach is the offensive coordinator and he calls the plays. That's a good thing, that your position coach calls plays."
Mullins committed to the hometown Tigers on April 15 before decommitting on May 30. He attended a camp at South Carolina on June 12 then followed with a camp at Louisville three days later.
Mullins told The State that Gamecocks offensive coordinator and receivers coach Bryan McClendon as well as head coach Will Muschamp paid him a lot of attention at the camp.
"[They liked] me having a nice body, a big size, me being a big receiver," Mullins said. "They also like the way I return kicks, being a kick returner. I did one-on-one work with the receivers coach. Muschamp was out there watching. I like the way he does things. I like the way he coaches. I liked the way he worked me out and put me through drills. I learned a couple of things from them and the things I learned, I like what I learned."
Georgia has 10 commits in the Class of 2019. The Bulldogs have two wide receiver commits in the upcoming class in five-stars Jadon Haselwood and Dominick Blaylock.
