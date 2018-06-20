The 2018 All-Bi-City Boys Soccer Team is here. See who made the squad.

It was a busy spring season for boys soccer teams in the Columbus area, with seven teams in and around the making the state playoffs. The work of many of these athletes will now be honored with their inclusion on the 2018 All-Bi-City Boys Soccer Team.
Pacelli center attacking midfielder TJ Fick takes home Player of the Year honors after another standout season with the Vikings. The senior and Truett-McConnell signee led the local players with 33 goals in 2018, which went along with 19 assists on a Pacelli team that made the Class A quarterfinals. Fick notched his 100th career goal in the Vikings’ second round victory over Aquinas.
“I’ve been (at Pacelli) since I was in kindergarten, and I’d been a Viking ever since. It felt great to be that way,” Fick said. “I practiced when the coach told me to, and of course I brought other players with me to work before practice and after practice. We had to make sure we got better. That was the dedication that helped us drive to get to the quarterfinals.”
While Fick’s season was more of the same from the senior, Smiths Station coach Jeff Carrero experienced something entirely new. In his first season as Smiths Station’s varsity coach, Carrero led a Panthers team to its first-ever area title. The Panthers eventually reached the Class 7A quarterfinals.
Carrero pointed to the players buying into the team concept and working as one as an important key in Smiths Station’s strides. While Carrero’s goals were loftier than just winning area, he said the accomplishment was an important piece in building the program.
“Smiths Station has had some very, very good soccer players come through in the last four or five years. I think the big difference was the desire to get the program back on track where it should be, where we felt it should be,” Carrero said. “They were getting the confidence to where every time they stepped on the field, they felt they could win. When you start winning, it just builds more confidence.”
Player of the Year
TJ Fick, center attacking mid, Pacelli
Coach of the Year
Jeff Carrero, Smiths Station
First Team
Grant Auer, center defensive mid, Pacelli
Henry Barnes, goalkeeper, Brookstone
Mark Bayon, sweeper, Shaw
Will Byrd, midfielder, Brookstone
Yorsin Diaz, striker, Shaw
Troy Espiritu, center mid, Pacelli
Tyler Harbin, midfielder, Columbus
Taylor Harris, forward, Brookstone
Jack Jenkins, forward, Brookstone
Griffin Morgan, centerback, Columbus
Mycah Ortiz, forward, Smiths Station
Allen Phouthonesy, forward, Smiths Station
Guadalupe Vazquez, forward, Harris County
Tripp Vining, goalkeeper, Smiths Station
Freddy Zamudio, defensive midfield, Hardaway
Second Team
Russell Blanchard, center defender, Brookstone
Kaldane Channer, forward, Columbus
Darren Clifford, center defender, Smiths Station
Andrew Cole, defensive midfield, Brookstone
Garrett Cox, forward, Columbus
Danny Duran, center mid, Pacelli
Jace Grant, center defender, Smiths Station
Jack Hester, goalkeeper, Columbus
Ben Kempffer, goalkeeper, Pacelli
John Phillips, forward, Harris County
Clark Smith, forward, Brookstone
Zaccai Stewart, centerback, Shaw
Javier Tinoco, midfielder, Harris County
Deante Walker, center defender, Northside
Brayden Wood, striker/winger, Pacelli
Honorable Mention
Brookstone - Will Mullins, Jonas Stenslie; Columbus - Darrell Brown, Jackson Fuller, Julianh Miranda, Leo Varela-Leon; Hardaway - Xavier Wimbley; Northside - Ian Corbin, David Gray, Jogel Ramirez; Pacelli - Matthew Dawahre, Troy Espiritu, Gabriel Fleming, Matthew Lamb, Robbie McKenna, Ramon Vazques; Shaw - Jimmy Barrera, Josh Denson, Adriel Martinez
