All-Bi-City Boys Soccer Coach of the Year Jeff Carrero of Smtihs Station, left, and Player of the Year TJ Fick of Pacelli.
All-Bi-City Boys Soccer Coach of the Year Jeff Carrero of Smtihs Station, left, and Player of the Year TJ Fick of Pacelli. ROBIN TRIMARCHI
All-Bi-City Boys Soccer Coach of the Year Jeff Carrero of Smtihs Station, left, and Player of the Year TJ Fick of Pacelli. ROBIN TRIMARCHI

Latest News

The 2018 All-Bi-City Boys Soccer Team is here. See who made the squad.

By Jordan D. Hill

jhill@ledger-enquirer.com

June 20, 2018 03:30 PM

It was a busy spring season for boys soccer teams in the Columbus area, with seven teams in and around the making the state playoffs. The work of many of these athletes will now be honored with their inclusion on the 2018 All-Bi-City Boys Soccer Team.

Pacelli center attacking midfielder TJ Fick takes home Player of the Year honors after another standout season with the Vikings. The senior and Truett-McConnell signee led the local players with 33 goals in 2018, which went along with 19 assists on a Pacelli team that made the Class A quarterfinals. Fick notched his 100th career goal in the Vikings’ second round victory over Aquinas.

“I’ve been (at Pacelli) since I was in kindergarten, and I’d been a Viking ever since. It felt great to be that way,” Fick said. “I practiced when the coach told me to, and of course I brought other players with me to work before practice and after practice. We had to make sure we got better. That was the dedication that helped us drive to get to the quarterfinals.”

While Fick’s season was more of the same from the senior, Smiths Station coach Jeff Carrero experienced something entirely new. In his first season as Smiths Station’s varsity coach, Carrero led a Panthers team to its first-ever area title. The Panthers eventually reached the Class 7A quarterfinals.

Carrero pointed to the players buying into the team concept and working as one as an important key in Smiths Station’s strides. While Carrero’s goals were loftier than just winning area, he said the accomplishment was an important piece in building the program.

“Smiths Station has had some very, very good soccer players come through in the last four or five years. I think the big difference was the desire to get the program back on track where it should be, where we felt it should be,” Carrero said. “They were getting the confidence to where every time they stepped on the field, they felt they could win. When you start winning, it just builds more confidence.”

Player of the Year

TJ Fick, center attacking mid, Pacelli

Coach of the Year

Jeff Carrero, Smiths Station

First Team

Grant Auer, center defensive mid, Pacelli

Henry Barnes, goalkeeper, Brookstone

Mark Bayon, sweeper, Shaw

Will Byrd, midfielder, Brookstone

Yorsin Diaz, striker, Shaw

Troy Espiritu, center mid, Pacelli

Tyler Harbin, midfielder, Columbus

Taylor Harris, forward, Brookstone

Jack Jenkins, forward, Brookstone

Griffin Morgan, centerback, Columbus

Mycah Ortiz, forward, Smiths Station

Allen Phouthonesy, forward, Smiths Station

Guadalupe Vazquez, forward, Harris County

Tripp Vining, goalkeeper, Smiths Station

Freddy Zamudio, defensive midfield, Hardaway

Second Team

Russell Blanchard, center defender, Brookstone

Kaldane Channer, forward, Columbus

Darren Clifford, center defender, Smiths Station

Andrew Cole, defensive midfield, Brookstone

Garrett Cox, forward, Columbus

Danny Duran, center mid, Pacelli

Jace Grant, center defender, Smiths Station

Jack Hester, goalkeeper, Columbus

Ben Kempffer, goalkeeper, Pacelli

John Phillips, forward, Harris County

Clark Smith, forward, Brookstone

Zaccai Stewart, centerback, Shaw

Javier Tinoco, midfielder, Harris County

Deante Walker, center defender, Northside

Brayden Wood, striker/winger, Pacelli

Honorable Mention

Brookstone - Will Mullins, Jonas Stenslie; Columbus - Darrell Brown, Jackson Fuller, Julianh Miranda, Leo Varela-Leon; Hardaway - Xavier Wimbley; Northside - Ian Corbin, David Gray, Jogel Ramirez; Pacelli - Matthew Dawahre, Troy Espiritu, Gabriel Fleming, Matthew Lamb, Robbie McKenna, Ramon Vazques; Shaw - Jimmy Barrera, Josh Denson, Adriel Martinez

Jordan D. Hill: @JordanDavisHill | jhill@ledger-enquirer.com

  Comments  