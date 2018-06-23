All-Bi-City Girls Golf Coach of the Year Karen Hearn of Brookstone School, left, and Golfer of the Year Sanders Hinds of Brookstone School.
The 2018 All-Bi-City Girls Golf Team is here. See who made this year’s squad.

June 23, 2018 03:30 PM

In a season of girls golf in which several teams and players around Columbus made their mark, Brookstone’s Sanders Hinds stood out among the rest.

Hinds takes home All-Bi-City Girls Golfer of the Year after another strong season for the sophomore. Hinds led the area with an average round of 78 and took low medalist honors at the Maple Ridge Classic and Brookstone’s area tournament, the performance at Maple Ridge making Hinds the first Brookstone golfer to earn that distinction.

Hinds ended the season with a two-day 159 at the Class A-Private state tournament, good enough for eighth overall.

“I was coming off a year where I had already played area and already played state, so I wasn’t as nervous this year,” Hinds said. “(The state experience) was awesome. This year, we all improved by probably five strokes.”

Hinds’ coach, Karen Hearn, takes home All-Bi-City Coach of the Year honors. Hearn became head coach when the Brookstone program was brought back four years ago, and this season the team reached new heights. Along with winning the area tournament as a team, the Lady Cougars took second at the state tournament, an improvement from third the prior year.

“To see the girls keep going out there and plugging along and to win area and come second at state was very, very exciting,” Hearn said. “It was third place last year and second place this year. I’m thinking first place next year.”

Player of the Year

Sanders Hinds, Brookstone

Coach of the Year

Karen Hearn, Brookstone

First Team

Audrey Davis, Columbus

Maddy Krueger, Columbus

Mary Catherine McDaniel, Columbus

Faith Scott, Columbus

McClain Ward, Brookstone

Chloe Wegienka, Harris County

Second Team

Uma Alappan, Brookstone

Sa Copeland, Brookstone

Landon Cumbie, Northside

Ashton Hill, Columbus

Olivia Morgan, Calvary Christian

Je'Niya Nolen, Northside

Lillie Peek, Brookstone

Maddy Zimmerman, Pacelli

