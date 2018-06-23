The 2018 All-Bi-City Girls Golf Team is here. See who made this year’s squad.

In a season of girls golf in which several teams and players around Columbus made their mark, Brookstone’s Sanders Hinds stood out among the rest.
Hinds takes home All-Bi-City Girls Golfer of the Year after another strong season for the sophomore. Hinds led the area with an average round of 78 and took low medalist honors at the Maple Ridge Classic and Brookstone’s area tournament, the performance at Maple Ridge making Hinds the first Brookstone golfer to earn that distinction.
Hinds ended the season with a two-day 159 at the Class A-Private state tournament, good enough for eighth overall.
“I was coming off a year where I had already played area and already played state, so I wasn’t as nervous this year,” Hinds said. “(The state experience) was awesome. This year, we all improved by probably five strokes.”
Hinds’ coach, Karen Hearn, takes home All-Bi-City Coach of the Year honors. Hearn became head coach when the Brookstone program was brought back four years ago, and this season the team reached new heights. Along with winning the area tournament as a team, the Lady Cougars took second at the state tournament, an improvement from third the prior year.
“To see the girls keep going out there and plugging along and to win area and come second at state was very, very exciting,” Hearn said. “It was third place last year and second place this year. I’m thinking first place next year.”
Player of the Year
Sanders Hinds, Brookstone
Coach of the Year
Karen Hearn, Brookstone
First Team
Audrey Davis, Columbus
Maddy Krueger, Columbus
Mary Catherine McDaniel, Columbus
Faith Scott, Columbus
McClain Ward, Brookstone
Chloe Wegienka, Harris County
Second Team
Uma Alappan, Brookstone
Sa Copeland, Brookstone
Landon Cumbie, Northside
Ashton Hill, Columbus
Olivia Morgan, Calvary Christian
Je'Niya Nolen, Northside
Lillie Peek, Brookstone
Maddy Zimmerman, Pacelli
