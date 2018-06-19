Georgia running back D'Andre Swift runs for a 64-yard touchdown in the SEC Championship against Auburn.
Georgia running back D'Andre Swift runs for a 64-yard touchdown in the SEC Championship against Auburn. Beau Cabell bcabell@macon.com

Athlon Sports released its All-America preseason team. See who made the list.

June 19, 2018 03:28 PM

Athlon Sports released its 2018 All-America preseason team on Tuesday. The magazine's picks included 108 players split among four different teams.

The Big Ten had the most players selected to Athlon's 2018 team with 22 players. The SEC came in close behind at 21, followed by the ACC at 19. As Athlon's Steve Lassan noted, the preseason team is put together on projections for the 2018 season, not past statistics or accomplishments.

Below is Athlon Sports' 2018 All-America team:

First Team

QB - Will Grier, West Virginia

RB - Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin

RB - Bryce Love, Stanford

All-Purpose - Myles Gaskin, Washington

WR - A.J. Brown, Ole Miss

WR - David Sills, West Virginia

TE - Noah Fant, Iowa

C - Ross Pierschbacher, Alabama

OL - David Edwards, Wisconsin

OL - Mitch Hyatt, Clemson

OL - Dalton Risner, Kansas State

OL - Jonah Williams, Alabama

DL - Christian Wilkins, Clemson

DL - Nick Bosa, Ohio State

DL - Clelin Ferrell, Clemson

DL - Ed Oliver, Houston

LB - Cameron Smith, USC

LB - Troy Dye, Oregon

LB - Devin White, LSU

CB - Byron Murphy, Washington

CB - Greedy Williams, LSU

S - Jaquan Johnson, Miami

S - Taylor Rapp, Washington

K - Matt Gay, Utah

P - Mitch Wishowsky, Utah

KR - Tony Pollard, Memphis

PR - KaVontae Turpin, TCU

Second Team

QB - Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

RB - AJ Dillon, Boston College

RB - Devin Singletary, FAU

All-Purpose - D'Andre Swift, Georgia

WR - N'Keal Harry, Arizona State

WR - Deebo Samuel, South Carolina

TE - Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri

C - Toa Lobendahn, USC

OL - Trey Adams, Washington

OL - Nate Herbig, Stanford

OL - Greg Little, Ole Miss

OL - Beau Benzschawel, Wisconsin

DL - Rashan Gary, Michigan

DL - Jeffery Simmons, Mississippi State

DL - Chase Winovich, Michigan

DL - Sutton Smith, Northern Illinois

LB - Devin Bush, Michigan

LB - T.J. Edwards, Wisconsin

LB - Joe Giles-Harris, Duke

CB - Deandre Baker, Georgia

CB - Mark Gilbert, Duke

S - D'Cota Dixon, Wisconsin

S - Andrew Wingard, Wyoming

K - Dominik Eberle, Utah State

P - Jake Bailey, Stanford

KR - Deebo Samuel, South Carolina

PR - Mecole Hardman, Georgia

Third Team

QB - Kahlil Tate, Arizona

RB - J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State

RB - Damien Harris, Alabama

All-Purpose - Justice Hill, Oklahoma State

WR - Penny Hart, Georgia State

WR - Anthony Johnson, Buffalo

TE - Kaden Smith, Stanford

C - Jake Hanson, Oregon

OL - Michael Deiter, Wisconsin

OL - Bobby Evans, Oklahoma

OL - Trey Smith, Tennessee

OL - Andrew Thomas, Georgia

DL - Raekwon Davis, Alabama

DL - Dexter Lawrence, Clemson

DL - Montez Sweat, Mississippi State

DL - Ricky Walker, Virginia Tech

LB - Joe Bachie, Michigan State

LB - Khaleke Hudson, Michigan

LB - Shaq Quarterman, Miami

CB - Julian Love, Notre Dame

CB - Brian Peavy, Iowa State

S - Lukas Denis, Boston College

S - Jordan Fuller, Ohio State

K - Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia

P - Corliss Waitman, South Alabama

KR - Marcus Green, ULM

PR - Avery Williams, Boise State

Fourth Team

QB - Trace McSorley, Penn State

RB - Rodney Anderson, Oklahoma

RB - David Montgomery, Iowa State

All-Purpose - Cam Akers, Florida State

WR - Stanley Morgan Jr., Nebraska

WR - Kelvin Harmon, N.C. State

TE - Caleb Wilson, UCLA

C - Sam Mustipher, Notre Dame

OL - Max Scharping, Northern Illinois

OL - Chris Lindstrom, Boston College

OL - Yodny Cajuste, West Virginia

OL - Michael Jordan, Ohio State

DL - Terry Beckner, Missouri

DL - Austin Bryant, Clemson

DL - Jerry Tillery, Notre Dame

DL - Zach Allen, Boston College

LB - Dre'Mont Jones (DL), Ohio State

LB - Khalil Hodge, Buffalo

LB - Dakota Allen, Texas Tech

CB - Te'von Coney (LB), Notre Dame

CB - Lavert Hill, Michigan

S - Levonta Taylor (CB), Florida State

S - Marvell Tell, USC

K - Rafael Gaglianone, Wisconsin

P - Drue Chrisman, Ohio State

KR - Anthony Ratliff-Williams, North Carolina

PR - Michael Walker, Boston College

Jordan D. Hill: @JordanDavisHill | jhill@ledger-enquirer.com

