Filing for a divorce or protective order? Here's where to go during Government Center repairs.

Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson said Monday afternoon the busted pipe and resultant flooding of areas of the Columbus Government Center are related to the age of the building, and related structural issues.
Annie Jorgensen was crowned Miss Georgia in her third year of competition. She says that removing the swimsuit competition from the pageant doesn't change the job, it changes how you get the job. "I'm still the same Annie, I'm still the same me."
Miss Heart of Atlanta Rory Pan will spend the year side-by-side with Miss Georgia Angie Jorgensen as Miss Georgia Outstanding Teen 2018. She hopes to continue to bridge the communication gap between people with and without disabilities
The W.C. Bradley Company is repurposing a Columbus warehouse as a sound stage for film production. Columbus State University plans to move its Georgia Film Academy program there, expanding, with plans to provide more trained set production workers.
Hunter Katich recently won the top spot on the podium in Freestyle Kayaking at the GoPro Mountain Games in Vail, Colorado. He sharpens his skills on the Chattahoochee Whitewater Course, a quick fifteen minute drive from his Columbus, Georgia home.
Attorney Eric Frisch tells the jury in his opening statement that when Hatcher-Stubbs attorney Barry Vaught turned over the trust holding two large life insurance policies, the policies "were intact," with no outstanding loans and all premiums paid
The United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley kicked off Thursday morning its fifth annual Stuff the Bus initiative, a school supply drive benefiting students in need at Title One elementary schools in Muscogee, Harris and Russell Counties.
Two 2018 Miss Georgia contestants are Children's Miracle Network babies. Today Miss Historic Buford Alexa Gilomen and Miss Georgia Southern Lelyn Stewart visited young patients at Columbus' CMN hospital during the annual event
Columbus State University's theatre department is producing "James and the Giant Peach". Performances are scheduled for June 14-16, 19-23, 26-30 at 10 a.m., and June 17, 24, and July 1 at 2 p.m. at CSU's Riverside Theatre Complex. Tickets are $5-10.
The Miss America organization recently announced it is dropping the swimsuit portion of the Miss America Pageant. This year's Miss Georgia Pageant still includes the swimsuit competition, but it's the last year contestants will compete in swimsuits.