Watch: Mississippi State fan gives unforgettable interview at College World Series

Attending the College World Series can be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for fans of the eight teams who reach Omaha, Nebraska. Getting to the games can take a lot, and according to one Mississippi State fan, it involved a sacrifice few could ever imagine.
Mississippi State fan Terry Powell spoke with KMTV’s Megan Stewart about what had to be given up in order to attend the Bulldogs’ games in the College World Series. The story Powell offered up was nothing short of unforgettable.
“The sacrifices we personally made to be here are incredible,” Powell said. “My wife’s boyfriend sold his prosthetic leg on Craigslist to afford me the opportunity to be here. But, they get alone time, and I get a chance to be in Omaha.”
Credit Powell for keeping a straight face through his interview, which has now been viewed over 10,600 times. Powell’s prosthetic leg tale only adds to a bizarre run to Omaha for Mississippi State that has also included an interim head coach and rally bananas.
Powell’s Bulldogs are off to a great start in Omaha. After beating North Carolina 12-2 Tuesday, the Bulldogs are a win on Friday away from playing for the national championship.
It seems safe to assume Powell would give up an arm and a leg to see the Bulldogs win their first ever championship.
