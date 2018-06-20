Columbus, Phenix City weather for June 21 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald

Columbus Technical College is hosting twenty-four kids with the Boys & Girls Club of the Chattahoochee Valley for a summer program exposing them to possible careers like law enforcement, automotive technology, and dental assisting & hygiene.
About 30 Members of Indivisible Columbus, Georgia rallied Tuesday afternoon at the corner of Broadway and 13th Street in downtown Columbus against the separation of immigrant children from their families at the United States border
Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson said Monday afternoon the busted pipe and resultant flooding of areas of the Columbus Government Center are related to the age of the building, and related structural issues.
Annie Jorgensen was crowned Miss Georgia in her third year of competition. She says that removing the swimsuit competition from the pageant doesn't change the job, it changes how you get the job. "I'm still the same Annie, I'm still the same me."
Miss Heart of Atlanta Rory Pan will spend the year side-by-side with Miss Georgia Angie Jorgensen as Miss Georgia Outstanding Teen 2018. She hopes to continue to bridge the communication gap between people with and without disabilities
The W.C. Bradley Company is repurposing a Columbus warehouse as a sound stage for film production. Columbus State University plans to move its Georgia Film Academy program there, expanding, with plans to provide more trained set production workers.
Hunter Katich recently won the top spot on the podium in Freestyle Kayaking at the GoPro Mountain Games in Vail, Colorado. He sharpens his skills on the Chattahoochee Whitewater Course, a quick fifteen minute drive from his Columbus, Georgia home.
Attorney Eric Frisch tells the jury in his opening statement that when Hatcher-Stubbs attorney Barry Vaught turned over the trust holding two large life insurance policies, the policies "were intact," with no outstanding loans and all premiums paid
The United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley kicked off Thursday morning its fifth annual Stuff the Bus initiative, a school supply drive benefiting students in need at Title One elementary schools in Muscogee, Harris and Russell Counties.
Two 2018 Miss Georgia contestants are Children's Miracle Network babies. Today Miss Historic Buford Alexa Gilomen and Miss Georgia Southern Lelyn Stewart visited young patients at Columbus' CMN hospital during the annual event