Dangerous murder suspect identified in Historic District shooting

A suspect has been identified in the Monday afternoon shooting in the Historic District, Columbus police said Thursday.
Demetrius Cortez Johnson, 27, is sought in the death of 26-year-old Jermaine Williams, who died of a gunshot wound at Piedmont Columbus Regional's midtown campus after the 3:20 p.m. shooting outside outside 534 Third Ave. Facing a warrant charging him with murder, Johnson is considered armed and extremely dangerous, police said.
Police were called to the 300 block of Sixth Street to check on a person shot. Williams was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper left leg, Muscogee County Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley said.
Police Maj. J.D. Hawk has said the shooting wasn't random and the individuals knew each other. "It appears it was some kind of disturbance between individuals who knew each other," Hawk said. "It was a disturbance that had been going on all day."
In a release, Police Lt. Greg Touchberry Described Johnson as black, 6 feet, 1 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He also may be identified by the tattoos CUTHROAT on his chest; Laugh Now on his right hand; ASIAH on his left forearm; Mafia Life on his stomach, G YO Life D and a Six Point Star; and a Six point star on his face.
Anyone with information on the location of Johnson should call 911. A person with more information on the shooting should call Cpl. Sherman Hayes at 706-225-4268 or shayes@columbusga.org
Comments