Woman pleads not guilty to slapping man with Parkinson's Disease in back of head

A woman accused of slapping an elderly man with Parkinson's Disease in the back of the head pleaded not guilty Thursday to an exploitation and intimidation of disabled adult charge in Columbus Recorder's Court.
Starlet Kissam, 41, also pleaded not guilty to two counts of cruelty to children third degree and battery with physical harm in connection with a separate incident at a home on Norwood Drive. Judge Julius Hunter set a $10,000 bond on the elderly exploitation charge and sent it to Muscogee Superior Court but the other misdemeanor charges were sent to State Court on bonds totaling $6,000.
Kissam wasn't able to attend the hearing because she was being treated for an illness in the jail clinic. She was represented by public defender Robin King.
Police officer Richard MacLaughlin said he was called to the Norwood Drive home at 5:30 p.m. Sunday about a dispute. At the scene, the officer talked to the caregiver who said the suspect struck the disabled man in the back of the head in an incident that occurred on June 2 in the living room.
The victim said he was to avoid being stuck in the head.
In a separate June 10 incident at the same home, MacLaughlin said two girls, 11 and 13, were arguing before Kissam allegedly struck one of the girl's on the wrist with a cell phone. The incident was witnessed by the 11-year-old.
Kissam was arrested Sunday at the Norwood Drive home where she lived. She denied slapping the disabled man on the back of the head, the officer said.
With a caregiver by his side, the disabled man was rolled into court in a wheelchair.
Comments