Seale, Ala., man facing molestation charge involving possible missing juvenile

A 24-year-old man is facing a molestation charge after he surrendered Thursday to Columbus police.
Princeton Shamal Kelly of Seale, Ala., was taken into custody at the Public Safety Center on outstanding warrants. He also was charged with one count each of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, misdemeanor interference with custody and misdemeanor fugitive warrant. He is held in the Muscogee County Jail for a 9 a.m. Wednesday hearing in Recorder's Court.
Police said the charges stem from an incident that occurred on Victory Drive sometime between 9 p.m. April 4 and midnight April 5 . A police officer was called to West Britt David Road home on a possible missing juvenile girl from Chattahoochee County, Ga.
The report didn't specify how the suspect was linked to the charges.
