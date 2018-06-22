'Old-fashion police work' leads to $30,000 moonshine still bust

Stopping a vehicle pulling a trailer with no lights late Wednesday has led to the Russell County Sheriff's Office locating a moonshine still with $30,000 worth of illegal alcohol and seizing $200,000 in vehicles , equipment and $4,378 in cash, authorities said Friday.
Manuel Eugene Davis Sr. , 55, and his son, Manuel Eugene Davis Jr. , 31, both of Hurtsboro, Ala., were charged in connection with the traffic stop in Hurtsboro and the property seizure, said Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor. The elder Davis was charged with one count each of first-degree receiving stolen property, altering a vehicle identification number, fourth-degree receiving stolen property, certain person forbidden to possess pistol and possession of a still illegally manufacturing alcoholic beverage. Manuel Davis Jr. was charged with first-degree receiving stolen property and having altered vehicle identification number on trailer. The elder Davis was freed on bond from the Russell County Jail on Friday and his son was released on Thursday night.
After executing a search warrant at 334 Rutherford Road , Taylor said deputies destroyed the moonshine still and seized 11 trailers of various sizes, two 9 mm pistols, four shotguns, two rifles including an SKS assault-type gun, a John Deere tractor with bush hog, three ATVs and a Ford Mustang race car. The property was scattered along Prentiss Drive near the sheriff's office on Friday.
Taylor said he has seen a lot of moonshine stills in 30 years of law enforcement but never as much finished product in the operation. "They are not as common as they used to be but I think they are kind of making a comeback because of all the TV shows about them," Taylor said during a 2 p.m. news conference. "What was interesting about this case in my opinion was the amount of finished product on the property. We recovered more than 100, five gallon jugs."
Taylor said a deputy was on routine patrol in Hurtsboro when he stopped a vehicle pulling a trailer with no lights. The father and son were in the vehicle. While the vehicle was stopped, the deputy noticed the vehicle identification number or VIN on trailer was altered. Both men were allowed to go home while the investigation continued but deputies took control of the equipment.
"They went back home after traffic stop," the sheriff said. "We couldn't prove who it belonged to but we knew it was stolen and it was illegal to possess with an altered VIN. This is the result of good old-fashion police work. This is a huge case in this county."
Warrants were executed at 334 Rutherford Road and both men were arrested. At the location, deputies followed a trail to the moonshine still. "We heard rumors about this still," Taylor said. "Community was telling us about this for years and years."
Deputies found the still about a quarter mile from the house in some trees.
"This was set up under a canopy of trees and very well hidden," Taylor said. "We fly and look for those type of things at various times of the year. Being able to walk the property and see four wheeler trail is how the guys found still. "
At the location, deputies also found 27 barrels of mash with 26 in the process of making more moonshine. The finished product was valued at $30,000.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency will work to prosecute the felony alcohol charge while the other cases while deputies will work the other theft charges.
Taylor said his officer will try to seize the materials through the Russell County District Attorney's Office. The trailers and vehicles are valued at $200,000.
Taylor said there are more stills in the county with 640 square miles. "I would be a fool to think this is the only still in Russell County," he said.
