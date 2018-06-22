Alleged molester now charged with raping 11-year-old girl on Fourth of July 2007

A Columbus man already facing child molestation charges in another case now is accused of raping an 11-year-old in 2007.
Dennis Roaden was in Recorder’s Court on Friday afternoon facing new charges of child molestation and aggravated child molestation, but after hearing testimony from Detective Ron O’Neal, prosecutor Matt Brown asked Judge Julius Hunter to change the latter charge to rape, and to that added a charge of statutory rape.
Roaden, 61, last was in court May 1, facing three counts of child molestation related to incidents reported to police Dec. 11, 2017. News of his arrest prompted the 2007 victim – now 22 and living in Texas – to inquire about her case, O’Neal testified Friday.
Though Roaden allegedly raped her July 4, 2007, she did not report it until Sept. 23, 2011, when she was 16, the officer said. Her mother read the daughter’s account in a journal and asked her about it, prompting the family to have the teen undergo a “forensic interview” with a professional counselor on Nov. 11, 2011.
The accusations were reported to police then, but afterward the family played “phone tag” with detectives, and eventually failed to follow up.
Last month a friend told the mother Roaden had been arrested in another case, and the mother told her daughter, who called Columbus police to inquire about her complaint.
O’Neal was assigned to follow up the next day. He found the forensic interview, and upon learning the 22-year-old still was willing to pursue the case, filed additional charges against Roaden, he said.
She said Roaden, who knew the family, started rubbing her chest when she was 10. In July 2007, he took the girl and her brother to a carnival while their mother was at work, O’Neal said. Then they learned the mother had been hospitalized, and Roaden and his wife offered to keep the children overnight, the detective said.
That night the brother was to sleep in Roaden’s living room while his sister slept an office. She said Roaden entered about 3 a.m. and started touching her before he pulled down her pants, put his hand over her mouth and raped her, O’Neal said.
“You’re OK now,” the woman said Roaden told her afterward, and then went to take a shower as she lay crying, the officer testified.
After that, the victim told Roaden she wanted his wife to take her and her brother home, but instead Roaden did that, touching her chest, kissing her on the forehead and saying, “You done good” at the door, O’Neal said.
She pushed him out the door, slammed it shut and locked it, she reported.
In the other case, three girls ages 9, 10 and 11 accused Roaden of touching them inappropriately, police said. The two younger girls told investigators Roaden also photographed them in the shower. The 9-year-old said he would open the shower and say “Cheese!” as he took pictures, officers said.
