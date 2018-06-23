Man , 54, accused in rape at South Columbus Library

A nearly month-long investigation has led to the arrest of a Columbus man accused in a rape at the South Columbus Library, police said Friday.
Leslie Baskinbey, 54, surrendered to police Friday at the Public Safety Center. He also was charged with one count of battery with physical harm and held in the Muscogee County Jail for a 9 a.m. Tuesday hearing in Recorder's Court.
The charges stem from an investigation that started on May 30 after two officers were called to the 2034 S. Lumpkin Road library to check on a delayed sexual assault. Police said the sexual assault occurred between 6 p.m. May 18 and 1 p.m . May 30 .
The investigation was turned over to the Special Victims Unit which includes sexual assaults.
The suspect gave police a downtown Second Avenue address . Police didn't state how he was linked to the alleged assault.
