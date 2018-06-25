Bridge projects on Boxwood Boulevard, Melrose Drive taking toll on some residents

Two identical bridge projects, one on Boxwood Boulevard and the other nearby on Melrose Drive, are taking a toll on some Boxwood and Lindsey Creek residents nearly two months after detour signs were posted.
A 74-year-old grandmother and 40-year resident of Lindsey Creek said detours on both streets are forcing her to drive around Macon Road to visit friends and relatives in the neighborhoods. She also wondered why the city didn't complete one project before starting the second in the same area with Boxwood and Lindsey Creek next to each other.
"I'm wasting gas," she said. "I will be glad when they are done. I won't have to go around. " Ryan Pruett, project engineer for the Columbus Consolidated Government, said he hasn't fielded such questions about the projects but has some answers.
Boxwood Boulevard was closed between Boxwood Place and Midtown Drive on May 1 and crews blocked Melrose Drive between Clairmont Road and Dunbar Avenue on June 4 for the second bridge project.
"The reason we did them both at once is to shorten the overall duration of the project," he said Friday. "This way, they are kind of working them both simultaneously but we won't be there as long."
By overlapping the work on the projects, Pruett said the total duration to do both bridges is shorter.
"We wanted to get as much work done during the summer while school is out just to try to lessen the impact," he said.
Boxwood has 2,660 vehicles on the street daily, according to counts completed by the Georgia Department of Transportation. Pruett said Boxwood was a priority with the traffic and Columbus Public Library there, too.
"That's why we started it first and get it back up as soon as possible," he said.
On Boxwood, Pruett said beams have been set for the bridge and crews plan to pave the road around the first week of August. Muscogee County schools open Aug. 8.
"We are optimistic that right around the time the schools get started, it will be reopened," he said. "I would say mid-August we will be wrapping that bridge up. "
Although the bridges are almost identical, more work and time are required on the Melrose project. To replace the bridge, Pruett said a 42-inch sewer and 20-inch water main must be relocated.
Moving the utility lines is underway and crews start driving new bridge piles this week. With another four months of work, the bridge may be completed by November.
The Melrose project is the most expensive at $1.4 million while the Boxwood project came in at $996,852. When the project is completed, the city will start replacing the bridge on Decatur Street just south of Melrose Drive.
Work on the three bridges is needed in an area with some older structures in Columbus. One bridge dates to the early 1900s, he said.
"They were identified to be replaced," he said.
Let's hope the planning keeps everybody out of the ditch along Lindsey Creek for years to come.
