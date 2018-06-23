Columbus, Phenix City weather for June 24 from WRBL's Cody Nickel

Take a look at the weather forecast for Sunday, June 24 from WRBL meteorologist Cody Nickel.
Hunter Katich recently won the top spot on the podium in Freestyle Kayaking at the GoPro Mountain Games in Vail, Colorado. He sharpens his skills on the Chattahoochee Whitewater Course, a quick fifteen minute drive from his Columbus, Georgia home.