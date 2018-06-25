Golf tips from Stanton Schorr - the first Columbus winner of the Southeastern Amateur Golf Tournament in 15 years
Columbus High graduate Stanton Schorr, who plays for Mercer University, comments on his win at the largest amateur golf tournament in the southeast. He has two tips to share, one from the fairway, and one on mental toughness
A Wednesday night traffic stop has led to the Russell County Sheriff's Office locating a moonshine operation, 500 gallons of moonshine worth about $30,000, several weapons, and the seizure of $200,000 in vehicles , equipment and $4,378 in cash.
Nathan Fain, 16, of LaGrange, Ga., built a handicapped-accessible playground for local children, and was awarded scouting's 2018 Glen A. and Melinda W. Adams National Eagle Scout Service Project of the Year from more than 50,000 projects nationwide
Columbus Technical College is hosting twenty-four kids with the Boys & Girls Club of the Chattahoochee Valley for a summer program exposing them to possible careers like law enforcement, automotive technology, and dental assisting & hygiene.
About 30 Members of Indivisible Columbus, Georgia rallied Tuesday afternoon at the corner of Broadway and 13th Street in downtown Columbus against the separation of immigrant children from their families at the United States border
Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson said Monday afternoon the busted pipe and resultant flooding of areas of the Columbus Government Center are related to the age of the building, and related structural issues.
Annie Jorgensen was crowned Miss Georgia in her third year of competition. She says that removing the swimsuit competition from the pageant doesn't change the job, it changes how you get the job. "I'm still the same Annie, I'm still the same me."
Miss Heart of Atlanta Rory Pan will spend the year side-by-side with Miss Georgia Angie Jorgensen as Miss Georgia Outstanding Teen 2018. She hopes to continue to bridge the communication gap between people with and without disabilities