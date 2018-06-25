Columbus police charge suspect in shooting that left man, 74, dead in his parked car

Columbus police have charged a suspect in the April 29 shooting of 74-year-old William Meadows, the man friends found dead in his car at his home on Alta Vista Drive.
They found Meadows body about 10:30 a.m. Investigators determined Meadows likely died the day before, when neighbors reported hearing gunfire from a car passing through the area around 4 p.m.
Meadows died sitting in his car, which was parked in his garage at 1545 Alta Vista Drive, authorities said.
On May 1, police asked the public for help in locating a light-colored Kia Soul that was seen on Alta Vista Drive the day Meadows was shot.
Now detectives have charged 26-year-old Raphael Antwone Raymond with murder in the fatal shooting. His preliminary hearing is set for 9 a.m. Wednesday in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Investigators still want anyone with information on the case to contact Cpl. Stuart Carter at 706-225-4319 or stuartcarter@columbusga.org.
