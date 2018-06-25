Police need your help identifying this vehicle

Police describe this as a "possible suspect vehicle" in the the shooting death of William Meadows, 74, at 1545 Alta Vista Drive, Columbus. It was observed driving down Alta Vista Drive when the shots were fired. The video was edited for clarity.
Columbus police charge suspect in shooting that left man, 74, dead in his parked car

By Tim Chitwood

tchitwood@ledger-enquirer.com

June 25, 2018 04:35 PM

Columbus police have charged a suspect in the April 29 shooting of 74-year-old William Meadows, the man friends found dead in his car at his home on Alta Vista Drive.

They found Meadows body about 10:30 a.m. Investigators determined Meadows likely died the day before, when neighbors reported hearing gunfire from a car passing through the area around 4 p.m.

Meadows died sitting in his car, which was parked in his garage at 1545 Alta Vista Drive, authorities said.

On May 1, police asked the public for help in locating a light-colored Kia Soul that was seen on Alta Vista Drive the day Meadows was shot.

Now detectives have charged 26-year-old Raphael Antwone Raymond with murder in the fatal shooting. His preliminary hearing is set for 9 a.m. Wednesday in Columbus Recorder’s Court.

Investigators still want anyone with information on the case to contact Cpl. Stuart Carter at 706-225-4319 or stuartcarter@columbusga.org.

