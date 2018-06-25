Bullets flew during gunfight at Eagles Trace while children played outside, Columbus police say

Jaleel Kenyard Merritt started the fight and fired the gun that wounded Jasaan Alexis Marion on June 11 at Columbus’ Eagles Trace Apartments, so Merritt was the aggressor and Marion was the victim, police testified Monday in Recorder’s Court.
It was the latest development in the investigation that initially led police to charge Marion with assault in the 6:18 p.m. gunfight at 2001 Torch Hill Road, where children were playing outside and other bystanders ducked to avoid being hit by stray bullets, officers said.
Police arrested Marion on June 12, but two days later detectives asked a judge to dismiss the charges they’d filed against the 19-year-old. They decided he fired his gun in self-defense after Merritt shot him first. A third man was wounded during the gun battle.
In court Monday, officers testified that further investigation revealed Merritt was at his sister’s Eagles Trace home when Marion walked by, headed to a friend’s place. Merritt began to curse Marion and pulled him aside for a fight, police said.
Merritt pulled gun during the struggle, and shot Marion across the legs as Marion tried to restrain Merritt, officers said. Then Marion pulled his gun and fired back, and the two ran away, investigators said.
Police said witnesses were reluctant to talk about the shooting, because they’re afraid of Merritt. Among those outside at Eagles Trace that day were a woman and her granddaughter, who had to duck behind a car as the gunfire erupted, officers said.
“You’re going to bring beef to my sister’s house?” witnesses said Merritt asked Marion before the fight. "Beef" can be slang for a grudge or disagreement.
Merritt’s sister testified during her brother’s preliminary hearing Monday, claiming Marion was the troublemaker: “The boy came to my house,” she told Judge Julius Hunter. She and Merritt were just sitting on the porch listening to music, she said. “You could see the boy carrying a gun in his pants,” she said.
Merritt was not captured until Saturday, when an officer called to St. Francis Hospital on another matter happened to pass a room where he saw Merritt was being treated, and arrested him after confirming police had a warrant for him. As a second officer assisted in handcuffing Merritt, the suspect broke free and tried to run, so he was charged with obstructing police and trying to escape.
Merritt’s sister said he has anger issues for which he takes medication. “We took him to the hospital because something was wrong, and he was sick,” she said.
“There’s an issue that's going on there someplace,” the judge said, upon reviewing Merritt’s record.
Merritt, 22, was charged with aggravated assault and reckless conduct in connection with the Eagles Trace shooting. Hunter found probable cause to send the case to Superior Court, and set no bond on Merritt’s assault charge.
