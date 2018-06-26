Two women charged with prostitution during special operation in south Columbus

Two women were charged with prostitution Monday during an investigation by the Special Operations Unit, Columbus police said.
They were identified as Skyland Lightfoot, 34, and Laskrisha Johnson, 42. Lightfoot , who was also charged with possession of marijuana and a drug related object, and Johnson were taken to the Muscogee County Jail for a 2 p.m. Tuesday hearing in Recorder's Court.
Police said special agent Ken Culverson conducted an operation in south Columbus about 1:40 p.m. when Johnson agreed to provide oral sex to the officer for $30. She was taken into custody without incident.
About 40 minutes later, the special agent was working the detail in the 25th Avenue and Dawson Street area when Lightfoot agreed to provide sex for $20. After Lightfoot was taken into custody, police found a glass pipe used for smoking crack cocaine and a small amount of marijuana .
Comments