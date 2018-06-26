Wounded warriors surf Lake Harding and build new bonds of friendship
The national non-profit Wake for Warriors partnered with the Team Semper Fi Fund sports program to bring wounded warriors from across the military branches for three days of relaxation, networking and wake surfing on Lake Harding
John Williams describes his son as a typical young man, "young, wild, liked to have a good time. But he didn't make no mistake for him to get killed like that." Demetrius Johnson's defense attorney Mark Shelnutt also comments on the hearing
In it's seventh summer, a program at Columbus State University offers kids with disabilities a chance to improve their fine and motor skills, get more physically fit, and socialize with other kids. Each child gets individualized help. It's all free.
There's a new walking trail in the East Alabama community of Crawford. The paved, 1/4 mile asphalt track is next to the Dollar General store in Crawford. There are plans to add benches and fencing around the track, which is surrounded by Pecan trees.
Columbus High graduate Stanton Schorr, who plays for Mercer University, comments on his win at the largest amateur golf tournament in the southeast. He has two tips to share, one from the fairway, and one on mental toughness
A Wednesday night traffic stop has led to the Russell County Sheriff's Office locating a moonshine operation, 500 gallons of moonshine worth about $30,000, several weapons, and the seizure of $200,000 in vehicles , equipment and $4,378 in cash.
Nathan Fain, 16, of LaGrange, Ga., built a handicapped-accessible playground for local children, and was awarded scouting's 2018 Glen A. and Melinda W. Adams National Eagle Scout Service Project of the Year from more than 50,000 projects nationwide
Columbus Technical College is hosting twenty-four kids with the Boys & Girls Club of the Chattahoochee Valley for a summer program exposing them to possible careers like law enforcement, automotive technology, and dental assisting & hygiene.
About 30 Members of Indivisible Columbus, Georgia rallied Tuesday afternoon at the corner of Broadway and 13th Street in downtown Columbus against the separation of immigrant children from their families at the United States border