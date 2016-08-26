Who is your team's off-the-field superstar?

This season, the Ledger-Enquirer needs your help telling stories of people off the field.
Ang Li ali@ledger-enquirer.com

Spencer Dandy Dozen

Meet Spencer offensive lineman Ye'Majesty Sanders and linebacker Giovonnia Moore. Sanders helped the Greenwave last year achieve the program's first winning record since 1977. Several Division I schools, including Mississippi State, are looking at him. Moore transferred over from Carver. He has offers from North Carolina, N.C. State and Tennessee, among others.

Carolyn Leinneweber talks about Messiah's Mansion

Messiah's Mansion, a full-scale model of the biblical, Old-Testament Sanctuary, has arrived in the Chattahoochee Valley and is open Aug. 6-14. It's located in Phenix City on Hwy 280, north of the Home Depot and next to Big Mama's Fireworks. Tours are free and conducted daily from 1-7pm but tickets are required. Fore more information go to pcalasanctuary.com or call (706)-530-0111.

Fort Benning double trap duo heads to Rio Olympics

Sgt. 1st Class Glenn Eller is going back to the Olympic Games for the fifth time. He is the first American man in the shotgun discipline to make five Olympic games. Eller started his Olympic journey in 2000 and won his first gold medal in Beijing’s Olympics in 2008. This time, Eller aims at bringing home another gold medal from Rio. “I plan on stopping (going to Olympics) when they don’t let me on the team anymore,” he said. Heading to Rio together with Eller, Sgt. 1st Class Josh Richmond makes to his second Olympics. Richmond questioned his game after several rough years in his career. Digging inside his techniques and flaws, he figured out a solution that led him to the Rio Olympics. Richmond was deployed to Afghanistan in 2011, a year before he competed in the Olympic Games in London, and he believes the resiliency he learned in the combat zone as a marksmanship instructor benefits his game. Eller and Richmond will compete in men’s double trap on Aug. 10.

