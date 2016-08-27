This week’s top stories from the Ledger-Enquirer

1. Bus driver dies following crash on Garrett Road: A Muscogee County school bus driver was pronounced dead hours after he was involved in a single-vehicle crash Monday morning at Garrett and Jackson roads. Roy Newman, 67 of Columbus, was pronounced dead of blunt-force trauma. Seven Mathews Elementary students between the ages of 5 and 9 were treated for injuries. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
2. Three arrested, two wanted in Deonn Carter murder case: Columbus police have arrested three murder suspects and issued warrants for two others linked to the death of 31-year-old Deonn Carter, an autistic man who died 11 days after being shot in an armed robbery attempt. All five suspects were identified as Tauron Stepney, 18, Quamaine Thomas, 18, Dequoyae Waldon, 22, Tyquez D. Davis, 18, and Travarus Thomas, 20. Thomas, Davis and Weldon are in custody on murder charges, but officials are still searching for the others.
3. Ron Anderson dies after lengthy battle with cancer: Actor and children’s theater educator Ron Anderson died early Wednesday in Columbus Hospice House, surrounded by his wife, Debbie, and close friends. He was 64. For nearly two years, Anderson, beloved by the community, especially the thousands of children who have come through the Springer Theater Academy, had battled cancer in a very public way.
4. At Home backs out of Peachtree Mall with Macy’s on ‘most at-risk list’ for closure: In a possible one-two punch for Peachtree Mall, the Texas-based home furnishings and decor superstore At Home has reversed its decision earlier this year to open inside the former Parisian space this fall. At the same time, an investment research report indicates the Macy’s department store may be among 28 locations that are “most at risk” for closure by its parent company. Later in the week after renegotiations, At Home announced it would come to the mall after all.
5. Two young brothers killed in Harris County crash: Two young Columbus brothers died early Monday after the vehicle they were traveling in crashed in Cataula, Ga., Harris County Coroner Joe Weldon said. Reese Road Elementary students Richard Farrell, 8, and John Farrell, 7, were pronounced dead at the scene.
