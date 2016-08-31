Muscogee drug court gets nearly $1 million to expand treatment services

The Muscogee County Adult Drug Court has been awarded nearly $1 million to expand treatment services for local drug offenders.
The competitive federal grant, amounting to a total of $975,000, is funded by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, according to a press release issued by the Columbus Consolidated Government. The drug court will receive $325,000 annually, renewable for up to three years.
“These monies will be used to expand the services offered to the community by increasing the number of individuals the court may serve by at least 40 persons a year,” according to the release. “The court plans to enhance its services by partnering with New Horizons Behavioral Health and initiating a Medication Assisted Treatment program as a new tool to fight addiction.”
The court also plans to pursue cost-effective housing options for people returning from residential care or incarceration.
The adult drug court has existed in Muscogee County since 2007 under the leadership of Judge Frank Jordan, Jr. It is one of many accountability courts around the country that started as a cost-saving alternative to incarceration.
The program has served more than 200 individuals, according to the release, and about 150 people have graduated.
Alva James-Johnson: 706-571-8521, @amjreporter
Comments