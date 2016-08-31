Police search Clearview Hall for armed suspect

An eyewitness recalls what she saw at the school bus crash site early this morning at the intersection of Garret and Jackson roads. The accident has led to the death of the bus driver and serious injuries among four children at Mathews Elementary School. Parents and grandparents of children at the school expressed concerns and empathy.
Meet Spencer offensive lineman Ye'Majesty Sanders and linebacker Giovonnia Moore. Sanders helped the Greenwave last year achieve the program's first winning record since 1977. Several Division I schools, including Mississippi State, are looking at him. Moore transferred over from Carver. He has offers from North Carolina, N.C. State and Tennessee, among others.