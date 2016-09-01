Latest News

September 1, 2016 9:59 AM

Labor Day closings in the Columbus area

Monday

Banks: Closed

Federal offices: Closed

Post office: Closed

State offices

Alabama: Closed

Georgia: Closed

Area government offices

Auburn: Closed

Columbus: Closed

Fort Benning: Closed

Opelika: Closed

Phenix City: Closed

Smiths Station: Closed

County government offices

Chattahoochee County: Closed

Harris County: Closed

Lee County: Closed

Russell County: Closed

Fort Benning

Commissary: Open/shortened hours

Custer Terrace: Open

Main Mall: Open

Mini-Mall: Open

Garbage services

Auburn: No pick up

Chattahoochee County: No pick up

Columbus: No pick up

Harris County: No pick up

Opelika: No pick up

Phenix City: No pick up

Smiths Station: No pick up

METRA Bus Service: Not running

Peachtree Mall: Open

Stock market: Closed

Area schools: Closed

