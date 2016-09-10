Beethoven’s Fifth to open Columbus Symphony Orchestra season

The Columbus Symphony Orchestra opens its season on Friday at the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts with a concert comprised entirely of repertoire written by Beethoven.
The show opens with Beethoven’s Consecration of the House Overture, which is a popular concert overture written in 1822 for a theater opening in Vienna.
The second piece will feature guest artist Gilles Vonsattel, a Swiss-born American pianist who won the highly coveted Avery Fisher Career Grant in 2008. He is known for his intellectual performance style and was called “a thinking person’s pianist” in a 2014 article in The Washington Post.
On Saturday, Vonsattel will play Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 3 in C Minor. The piece was written in 1804 for the Prince of Prussia and originally premiered with Beethoven playing the solo piano part himself.
The finale is Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5 in C Minor. The symphony is his most well-known composition. The four note theme present throughout the symphony is one of the most highly recognized and singable series of notes in the classical music repertoire. The symphony is dramatic, anticipatory and tumultuous in nature.
For patrons interested in learning more about the repertoire being played, Maestro George Del Gobbo will describe the evening’s repertoire during Know the Score, a pre-concert discussion.
CSO Executive Director Cameron Bean is excited about the concert.
“The perfect season opener!” he said. “Da-da-da-DUM! The first four notes of Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony open the piece with the same powerful expression you will find throughout our entire concert season.”
Bean said the evening will begin with a champagne reception at 6:15 p.m. in the RiverCenter’s lobby to honor Betty Anne and Manuel Diaz.
“The Diazes are as much giants in the Columbus music community as Beethoven is in classical music,” he said.
If you go
What: Beethoven’s Fifth
When: Friday, Sept. 16; Champagne reception honoring Betty Anne and Manuel Diaz at 6:15 p.m., Know the Score at 6:30 p.m. and concert at 7:30 p.m.
Where: Bill Heard Theater, RiverCenter for the Performing Arts, 900 Broadway
Cost: Prices vary. Adult: $30-38, Child/student: $5-10
Contact: csoga.org
