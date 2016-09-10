Carrie Beth’s Top Picks for Sept. 11-18

Thursday
Third Thursday
Hear tailgating songs from Neal Lucas and Southern Comfort and learn about the sports and legends featured in the “Field of Play” exhibition. 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Columbus Museum, 1251 Wynnton Road. Free. columbusmuseum.com
Friday
New Hot Country Concert
Featuring Mo Pitney. 8 p.m. The Phenix City Amphitheater, 508 Dillingham St. $10 person; children 12 and under free. www.phenixcityal.us
‘Drawn to Landscape’ with Sally Bradley
Presented by Columbus State University’s Department of Art. 9 a.m.-noon. The Island, Riverwalk Park. Free. Register early by contacting israel_hannah@columbusstate.edu.
Big ToDo Concert Series
Sons of Sailors will perform. 7 p.m.-10 p.m. 1000 Block of Broadway. Free. uptowncolumbusga.com
Saturday
CSO presents Beethoven’s Fifth
Pianist Gilles Vonsattel plays Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 3 in C minor, followed by Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter for the Performing Arts, Bill Heard Theater, 900 Broadway. Prices vary. csoga.org
Alabama Blues, Brews and Food
Celebrate Alabama music, food and spirits, featuring The Tim O’Brien Project blues band along with a host of Alabama artists. Local food vendors as well as carnival food. Activities for children. Free. Phenix City Amphitheater, 508 Dillingham St. 334-291-4719
Tri-City Latino Festival
This festival will allow opportunities for local and surrounding businesses to express their appreciation to the community and expose their business to potential customers. There will be a Kidz Zone, food vendors, gift vendors, live music and more. Noon-8 p.m. Columbus Civic Center, 400 4th St. Free admission. www.trifestival.com
Blue Morpho Butterfly Reception
Learn about the famous Blue Morpho butterflies and then enjoy a walk through the Day Butterfly Center with a complimentary glass of red wine or red grape juice. 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Day Butterfly Center, Callaway Gardens, Pine Mountain, Ga. $20 per guest, $18 for annual passholders. Register by Sept. 14. callawaygardens.com
