September 10, 2016 9:51 PM

Carrie Beth’s Top Picks for Sept. 11-18

By Carrie Beth Wallace

Thursday

Third Thursday

Hear tailgating songs from Neal Lucas and Southern Comfort and learn about the sports and legends featured in the “Field of Play” exhibition. 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Columbus Museum, 1251 Wynnton Road. Free. columbusmuseum.com

Friday

New Hot Country Concert

Featuring Mo Pitney. 8 p.m. The Phenix City Amphitheater, 508 Dillingham St. $10 person; children 12 and under free. www.phenixcityal.us

‘Drawn to Landscape’ with Sally Bradley

Presented by Columbus State University’s Department of Art. 9 a.m.-noon. The Island, Riverwalk Park. Free. Register early by contacting israel_hannah@columbusstate.edu.

Big ToDo Concert Series

Sons of Sailors will perform. 7 p.m.-10 p.m. 1000 Block of Broadway. Free. uptowncolumbusga.com

Saturday

CSO presents Beethoven’s Fifth

Pianist Gilles Vonsattel plays Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 3 in C minor, followed by Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter for the Performing Arts, Bill Heard Theater, 900 Broadway. Prices vary. csoga.org

Alabama Blues, Brews and Food

Celebrate Alabama music, food and spirits, featuring The Tim O’Brien Project blues band along with a host of Alabama artists. Local food vendors as well as carnival food. Activities for children. Free. Phenix City Amphitheater, 508 Dillingham St. 334-291-4719

Tri-City Latino Festival

This festival will allow opportunities for local and surrounding businesses to express their appreciation to the community and expose their business to potential customers. There will be a Kidz Zone, food vendors, gift vendors, live music and more. Noon-8 p.m. Columbus Civic Center, 400 4th St. Free admission. www.trifestival.com

Blue Morpho Butterfly Reception

Learn about the famous Blue Morpho butterflies and then enjoy a walk through the Day Butterfly Center with a complimentary glass of red wine or red grape juice. 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Day Butterfly Center, Callaway Gardens, Pine Mountain, Ga. $20 per guest, $18 for annual passholders. Register by Sept. 14. callawaygardens.com

