Carrie Beth’s Top Picks for Sept. 18-25

Tuesday
Breakaway Robert Murray, trumpet
Eclectic program with faculty colleagues. 7:30 p.m. Legacy Hall, RiverCenter. Free. www.columbusstate.edu/music
Wednesday
Wine and Wheels for Women
Quarterly event with a night of wine tasting and more. 7-8:30 p.m. Ride on Bikes, 1036 Broadway. $3 RSVP. www.rideonbikes.com
Lunch and Lecture: ‘It’s All About the Team’
Phenix City Mayor Eddie Lowe talks about how he was influenced by playing football for the Crimson Tide. Noon-1 p.m. Columbus Museum, 1251 Wynnton Road. Free. columbusmuseum.com
Thursday
CSU Wind Ensemble
Season opens with guest soloist George Currna, bass trombonist of the New York Philharmonic. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter Legacy Hall. Free. www.columbusstate.edu/music
‘Turning of the Seasons’ Opening Reception
Celebrate the opening of this wood-turning exhibition featuring works made from reclaimed wood sourced from the Chattahoochee River Dam Project. 5:30 p.m. Columbus Museum, 1251 Wynnton Rd. Free. columbusmuseum.com
‘Sister Act’
Based on hit 1992 film. Runs Sept. 22-Oct. 9. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22-24, 29-30, Oct. 1, 6-8; 2:30 p.m. Oct. 2 and 9. Mainstage, Springer Opera House, 103 10th St. $15-$50. www.springeroperahouse.org
Friday
Big ToDo Concert Series
Peggy Jenkins & the Bizness performs. 7 p.m.- 10 p.m. 1000 Block of Broadway. Free. uptowncolumbusga.com
Saturday
Needtobreathe
Grammy-nominated band from South Carolina. 7 p.m. Sweetland Amphitheater, 110 Smith St., LaGrange, Ga. $30-60; tables of six $500-$725. Proceeds go to OneWorld Health.
Uptown Beer and Wine Festival
Hosted by Uptown Columbus. Over 100 beers to choose from, along with select wines. Live music. SEC football. 1-5 p.m. The Tap, 1024 Broadway. Prices $30-60. Designated drivers $10. Tickets available at the Springer or uptowncolumbusga.com.
Ole Chipley Town Fair
Arts and crafts, homegrown produce, activities for children, live entertainment, petting zoo, pet adoption, food and more. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Downtown Pine Mountain, Ga. Free. taramhall1@gmail.com
SoulFest
Featuring Shirely Murdock, TK Soul Terence Kimble, Shirley Brown, Pokeybear and Betty Wright. 8 p.m. Columbus Civic Center. Ticket prices vary. Parking $5. 1-800-745-3000
