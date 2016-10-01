Carrie Beth’s Top Picks | October 2-October 9, 2016

Thursday
Schwob Jazz Orchestra
Concert to recognize the establishment of “The Paul Vander Gheynst Scholarship Endowment for Jazz Studies. This 18-piece large jazz ensemble presents the best in contemporary and classic big band music. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter for the Performing Arts, 900 Broadway. Free. www.columbusstate.edu/music
Friday
‘The Adventures of Beatrix Potter and Her Friends’
A musical exploring the life of Beatrix Potter and the famous characters she brought to children’s literature. Oct. 7, 8, 13-15, and 20-22 at 7:30 p.m. Located in the theatre annex of Rose Hill Baptist Church, 2100 Hamilton Road. $8-$12. www.familytheatre.org
On the Tracks
Opelika Main Street presents a food and wine tasting event boasting more than 25 local vendors. 6 p.m.-11 p.m. Main Street, Historic Downtown Opelika. Prices vary. https://onthetracks.org/
First Friday Art Walk
Artists, artisans and crafters. Family friendly. 4:30-10 p.m. Meet at 1100 block of Broadway. Free.
‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’
When Charlie wins a golden ticket to the weird and wonderful Wonka Chocolate Factory, it’s the chance of a lifetime to feast on the sweets he’s always dreamed of. 7 p.m. Oct. 7-8, 14-15; 2 p.m. Oct. 9 and 16. McClure Theatre, Springer Opera House, 103 10th St. $8-$15. www.springeroperahouse.org
Saturday
Soprano Marcia Porter
Award-winning soprano Marcia Porter with collaborative pianist Valerie Trujillo from FSU, present a voice recital. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter Legacy Hall. Free. www.columbusstate.edu/music
Dancing on the Mountain
Dance and sing-a-long with Randy and Darlene Dameron. Classic ’60s and ’70s music. 7-9 p.m. FDR State Park Amphitheater, Pine Mountain, Ga. $5 parking. Bring chair or cushion. http://gastateparks.org/FDRoosevelt
Rural America Festival
Sponsored by the Buena Vista Lions Club and the Beautiful View Garden Club. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Arts, crafts, country cooking, entertainment, BBQ, parade and more. A Fun Run/Race will be begin at 8 a.m. Proceeds go to purchase eyeglasses for needy children and to fund community beautification projects. Marion County Courthouse Square, Buena Vista, Ga. http://bvmccoc.com/
Oct. 9
CSU Philharmonic
This ensemble begins its season. 4 p.m. RiverCenter Legacy Hall. Free. www.columbusstate.edu/music
