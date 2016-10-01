‘The Adventures of Beatrix Potter and Her Friends’ comes to the Family Theatre

“The Adventures of Beatrix Potter and Her Friends” opens next week at the Family Theatre and tells the author’s life story while also introducing characters from her children’s books.
The local Columbus nonprofit community theater has been around for almost 20 years, but this is the first time they have produced this musical.
“The Adventures of Beatrix Potter” is autobiographical in nature, but it also brings fictional characters into the plot. It tells the story of Beatrix Potter’s life while paying homage to the characters she introduced to children’s literature. Within the context of the musical, different characters from her books emerge as her life story is told.
Artistic Director Cheryl Palmour said she knew she wanted to produce this musical as soon as she heard about it.
“We felt like this would be a good show to run this year in celebration of the 150 years since Beatrix Potter’s birth,” she said. “She is such a famous author and artist. She did the illustrations for all of her books. Her parents very much disapproved of this. When she wanted to write books, she had to go behind their backs. Due to their social status, a working woman wasn’t considered proper at the time. She was a forerunner of suffragettes.”
The show is being directed by Leslie Cardwell with musical direction by Carol Lamb. Both are on staff with the Family Theatre and have done numerous shows together.
Palmour said she is excited about the cast for this production.
“This show has a big cast with a lot of children, teens and adults,” she said. “We are a family-friendly theater, and we encourage families to participate. We even have a dad and daughter in this production together.”
Patrons can expect to see a lot of new cast members in the show as well as veteran teens that have been with Family Theatre.
Family Theater maintain a season of eight shows a year, all of which are family friendly. They hold open auditions several times a year.
If you go
What: “The Adventures of Beatrix Potter and Her Friends”
When: Oct. 7, 8, 13-15 and 20-22 at 7:30 p.m.
Where: Theatre annex of Rose Hill Baptist Church, 2100 Hamilton Road.
Cost: $8-$12
Contact: www.familytheatre.org
