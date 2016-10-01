CSU’s jazz orchestra honors Paul Vander Gheynst with concert

Local jazz legend Paul Vander Gheynst will be honored with a posthumous scholarship endowment to be announced at a concert on Thursday.
The concert will be given by Columbus State University’s Schwob Jazz Orchestra, under the direction of Professor Kevin Whalen.
Whalen is excited about opening his season with the concert honoring Vander Gheynst, who died on May 1 at age 72.
“As soon as I arrived in Columbus to begin my position as director of jazz studies, the presence of Paul Vander Gheynst in the history of CSU was immediately clear,” he said. “As I learned more about the man from a distance, it became apparent that I was standing on the shoulders of a musical giant; finding a way to honor the man that established CSU Jazz became an early goal.”
Rex Whiddon, Director of Development for CSU’s College of the Arts, knew Vander Gheynst well and witnessed his influence firsthand.
“It was my privilege to work closely with Paul Vander Gheynst throughout his long tenure at Columbus State University. He contributed much to our community and the University, but his greatest legacy is the Schwob School of Music’s Jazz Studies Program. He was the founder of the Jazz Band and developed it into a performing organization known for excellence.”
Sharon Vander Gheynst and the Vander Gheynst family established the Paul J. Vander Gheynst Scholarship Endowment for Jazz Studies soon after his passing. Recipients of the scholarship will be named Vander Gheynst Scholar” and will engage specifically in small and large jazz ensembles and jazz studies degree programs.
Although Whalen never worked directly with Vander Gheynst, they did meet briefly in 2016.
“We talked for several hours about how he shaped the early jazz bands, carved a niche for jazz in Columbus, and promoted the Schwob School of Music into the institution it is today,” he said. “His passion for jazz music and the many students that played it at CSU was inspiring. I feel fortunate to have spent even this small amount of time with Vander, and his words still echo in my mind and help me guide CSU Jazz and the Schwob Jazz Orchestra today.”
Professor Lisa Oberlander has fond memories of serving on faculty with Vander Gheynst at CSU.
“Vander was a fierce advocate for the jazz program and for his students, even after they graduated,” she said. “He had very high expectations and could be very tough, but the students loved him for it and he really got the best out of them.”
Thursday’s concert will also honor Vander Gheynst through its repertoire. Sharon Vander Gheynst donated much of her late husband’s personal library of charts to CSU’s Jazz Studies.
Whalen said he pulled several pieces directly from Paul’s library for the concert.
“In review of his library, it was clear that Paul was a great fan of the Stan Kenton Orchestra and the Thad Jones/Mel Lewis Orchestra, so we have programmed several pieces from the libraries of these famed bands,” he said. “We have chosen an original composition by Vander Gheynst titled ‘3 Pieces for Trumpet, Trombone, and Jazz Ensemble’ to serve as the musical centerpiece of the concert in representation of Paul’s compositional prowess. Finally, we are highlighting the trombone, Vander’s instrument of choice, by playing several tunes that feature jazz trombone.”
If you go
What: Dedicated to Vander: A Tribute to Paul J. Vander Gheynst
When: Oct. 6 at 7:30 p.m.
Where: RiverCenter for the Performing Arts, 900 Broadway
Cost: Free
Contact: music.columbusstate.edu
