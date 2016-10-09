‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ sweetens Springer season

The Springer Opera House has brought a sweet piece of children’s theater to the stage. “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” opened on Thursday and boasts a cast of varying ages and experience levels.
Based on the children’s book by Roald Dahl, the story tells of the loveable Charlie Bucket and his adventures into the famous chocolate candy factory owned by Willy Wonka. Through the story, foundational morals and important points of virtue are shown as each character’s blatant flaws are contrasted with the sweet and innocent heart of Charlie.
Sally Baker, Springer Theatre Academy director and director of “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” knew the show was a good fit for the season. “ ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ is such a classic story beloved by all children and their families, and I knew it was time for the Springer to take on such a challenge.”
The show’s supporting roles are double cast to ensure that as many young people get to gain experience on the stage as possible. Baker is devoted to casting shows in a way that benefits all involved.
“The casting of the show allowed us to mix Springer Theatre Academy actors, CSU student actors and adult actors and provided a great experience for all of them. It also reinforces the Springer Theatre Academy’s foundational philosophy of life skills through stage skills while giving a great experience for the audience.”
Willy Wonka will be played by Jim Pharr, who is a Springer Opera House veteran and director of No Shame Theatre. Grandpa Joe will be portrayed by Columbus State University Theatre professor Tim McGraw, who has designed over 40 productions for CSU during his time there. Both of the young men playing Charlie Bucket are in middle school and have previous productions under their belt. The cast also boasts ten Oompa Loompas in every show.
No matter the age or stage of your family, “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” is a great way to introduce your children to theater this Fall. Expect a lighthearted, morally-centered and humorous evening of family fun at the theater.
Baker is certainly bringing humor with her approach to the show. When discussing the positive sides of programming “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” into the season she pointed out that “it also gave us the opportunity to eat a lot of candy.”
If you go
What: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
When: 7 p.m. Oct. 7-8, 14-15; 2 p.m. Oct. 9 and 16.
Where: McClure Theatre, Springer Opera House, 103 10th St.
Cost: $8-$15
Call: springeroperahouse.org
