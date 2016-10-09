Columbus area art events | October 9-16, 2016

Oct. 7-16
‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’
When Charlie wins a golden ticket to the weird and wonderful Wonka Chocolate Factory, it’s the chance of a lifetime to feast on the sweets he’s always dreamed of. 7 p.m. Oct. 7-8, 14-15; 2 p.m. Oct. 9 and 16. Springer Opera House, 103 10th St. springeroperahouse.org
Oct. 9
CSU Philharmonic
This ensemble begins its season. 4 p.m. RiverCenter for the Performing Arts, 900 Broadway. Free. columbusstate.edu/music
Oct. 10
Marvelous Monarchs
Learn about monarchs astounding life cycle, flight and etails of their migratory journey. 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Class includes a visit to the Day Butterfly Center outdoor garden for tips how to attract monarchs to your garden. Callaway Gardens, Pine Mountain, Ga. $25/guest; $22.50/annual pass holder. callawaygardens.com
Oct. 11
Lunch with Jeff Foxworthy
Sponsored by Our House at Carpenter’s Way, a ministry of The Methodist Home, welcomes comedian Jeff Foxworthy to its annual luncheon noon-1:15 p.m. Columbus Convention & Trade Center, 801 Front Ave. Tickets $50-$500. Proceeds go to Our House and Arabella. eventbrite.com
Oct. 13
Wendy Warner and Alexander Kobrin
Faculty artists, Wendy Warner and Alexander Kobrin, present masterworks for cello and piano. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, 900 Broadeay. Free. columbusstate.edu/music
‘The Adventures of Beatrix and Friends’
The Family Theatre celebrates the 150th Anniversary of Beatrix Potter’s birth. Not only does this musical explore the life of Beatrix, it also incorporates many of the beloved characters she created including, Peter Rabbit, Jemima, Puddle Duck and others. 7:30 p.m. Family Theatre, Rose Hill Baptist Church, 2100 Hamilton Rd. Tickets $8-$12. Reservations suggested by visiting familytheatre.org.
Oct. 14-15
Eye South Symposium
Columbus State University hosts this two-day symposium exploring themes in contemporary photography. Corn Center for the Visual Arts, 921 Front Ave. Free, but register online to secure a spot. eventbrite.com/e/eye-south-tickets-26493085532
Street Dance
Dance with The Masters of Soul. Car cruise-in, gourmet food vendors, carnival foods and alcohol. Child-friendly activities. Whitewater Avenue, Phenix City. Free. 334-291-4719
Oct. 15
Mozart & Friends Festival Concert #1
The Columbus Symphony Orchestra’s annual Mozart & Friends Festival opens with featured artist David Odom on clarinet playing Mozart’s Concerto for Clarinet and Orchestra in A Major, K. 622. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, 900 Broadway. Prices vary. csoga.org
Arts on the River
21st annual fine arts festival featuring working artists and live entertainment. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. 1100 block of Broadway. Free. artsontheriver.com
Oct. 16
CSU Wind Ensemble
At the Millenium Gate Museum in Atlanta. 4 p.m. Free.
