October 15, 2016 9:05 PM

Columbus area art events | October 16-23, 2016

By Carrie Beth Wallace

Oct. 16

CSU Wind Ensemble

The CSU Wind Ensemble ensemble performs at the Millenium Gate Museum in Atlanta, Ga. 395 17th Street NW. 4 p.m. Free. www.columbusstate.edu/music

Oct. 18

Fountain City Film Society

The Fountain City Film Society will host their monthly meeting at CSU. 6 p.m. meet and greet, 6:30 p.m. meeting. Blanchard Hall, CSU Cunningham Center. Outside food and drink welcome in the meeting room. Free. fountaincityfilmsociety@gmail.com.

Oct. 20

Trumpter Kevin Whalen

Kevin Whalen, trumpet, joined by faculty colleagues Ben Weatherford and Paul Vaillancourt, with guest artist Marc Miller. 7:30 p.m. Studio Theatre, RiverCenter for the Performing Arts. Free. www.columbusstate.edu/music

Oct. 21-22

Way Down Film Festival

View screenings of short films, enjoy networking events and gather to support the emerging film culture of Columbus at the first Way Down Film Festival. Event times vary. Springer Opera House, 103 Tenth St. $10-$75. waydownfilm.com

Oct. 21-23

Oktoberfest

Authentic German food, beer and music. 4-10 p.m. Oct. 21; 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Oct. 22; and 10 a.m. Fun for the kids with inflatables and a petting zoon, keg tapping, stein hoisting contests, pontoon rides and more. Fort Benning’s Uchee Creek, 7 Uchee Creek Rd., Fort Mitchell, Ala. Free and open to the public. Tokens for various activities. For a schedule of events, go towww.benningmwr.com

Oct. 22

Pasaquan Grand Opening

Pasaquan hosts its grand opening event complete with food trucks, live music, performance artists, and tours of the newly renovated space. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Parking only permitted at the Buena Vista Square. A free shuttle will be provided and will run every 15 minutes. Free and open to the public. Pasaquan.com

Mozart & Friends Festival Concert #2

The Mozart & Friends Festival closes in collaboration with Columbus State University’s Choral Union under the direction of Constantina Tsolainou. In addition to symphonic works by Mozart and Schubert, the performance will include major choral works such as from Respighi’s Ancient Airs & Dances, Suite III, Mozart’s Te Deum Laudamus, and an excerpt from Haydn’s Te Deum. 7:30 p.m. Bill Heard Theater, RiverCenter. Prices vary. csoga.org

Oct. 23

Music for Guitar and Violin

Students from the studio of Andrew Zohn are joined by students from the studio of Sergiu Schwartz to perform chamber music spanning four centuries. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter Legacy Hall. Free. www.columbusstate.edu/music

The President’s Own U.S. Marine Band

Each fall, the Marine Band travels throughout the U.S. to perform. 3 p.m. Established by an Act of Congress in 1798, the United States Marine Band is America’s oldest continuously active professional music organization. Its mission is to provide music for the President of the United Stanes and the Commandant of the Marine Corps. RiverCenter for the Performing Arts. Free.

