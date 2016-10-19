Youth Orchestra of Greater Columbus to present ‘A Harvest of Sound’

The Youth Orchestra of Greater Columbus presents its fall concert this week. “A Harvest of Sound” will feature popular repertoire including “The Water is Wide” and “Music for the Royal Fireworks Overture,” “A Tale of Two Trees” and “The Plow that Broke the Plains,” the latter two works featuring narration.
Stephanie Payne, YOGC Executive Director, said she is pleased with the orchestra’s repertoire and its partnership with local artists. “We have three wonderful groups playing a wide variety of music,” she said.
Our two narrators are Marquette McKnight, President of Media, Marketing, and More! Inc., and Cassie Myers, Marketing/Public Relations at Pezold Management.
Orchestral works with narration are not often programmed, but Payne pointed out that the YOGC has decided to embrace the idea for this concert.
She said Marquette McKnight will join the YOGC’s String Orchestra to “spin a tale of how violins are made” during the piece “Tale of Four Trees.”
Also, Cassie Myers will be narrating “Plow that Broke the Plains,” a historical piece by American composer Virgil Thompson that, according to Payne, “details the effects of over-farming and how it led to the Dust Bowl.”
James Palmer, YOGC Music Director, says he is particularly proud of the students involved, and adds that the evening will be exciting for both the students and audience.
“YOGC is a place that many students with many different backgrounds meet once a week to make music together,” he said. “Their energy and passion for music is an inspiration to all.”
In addition to the concert, the Youth Orchestra is hosting an art auction, with preview and bidding the two weeks leading up to the event in the lobby of the RiverCenter. It will feature about 30 paintings, photos and drawings donated by artists from the Columbus Artists’ Guild. All proceeds from the art auction will benefit the Youth Orchestra of Greater Columbus.
If You Go:
What: ‘A Harvest of Sound’ Concert and Art Auction
When: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday; the art auction finale reception begins at 6 p.m.
Where: Bill Heard Theatre, RiverCenter for the Performing Arts
Cost: Concert is free, auction art prices vary.
Call: http://yogc.org/ or 706-256-3614
More to Know: The art auction begins on Oct. 11 and runs through Oct. 25. Hours for preview are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the RiverCenter lobby. The finale reception for the auction is at 6 p.m.
Comments