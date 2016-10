Chris Dewey shot this video of his daughter Emma, 14, walking for the first time Friday, May 13, 2016, at Palmetto Health Richland Trauma Center near Columbia. Emma, her best friend Grace Sulak, 14, and Emma’s mother, Andrea, were on their way back from a track meet in Columbia on May 7 when their Nissan Rogue was run off the interstate by a white truck in Calhoun County. Sulak died at the scene.