Here’s an update on a Sunday Living story we published nearly two years ago: In August 2014, we featured Olivia Oney, then a 15-year-old sophomore at Columbus High School, who overcame the odds to become an elite junior equestrian. Oney has done it again, this time at an even higher level. In her first year competing in the Interscholastic Equestrian Association, Olivia, now 17, finished second in the country in her division, called varsity intermediate on the flat, at the 2016 IEA National Finals, April 20-24 in Lexington, Ky.